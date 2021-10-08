the notes of Marquinhos, Gerson and Paqueta in the press

Marquinhos Notes (90 minutes)

GloboEsporte (6.5) : he slipped on the Venezuelan goal, but redeemed himself in the second half by equalizing with a header. It was his fourth goal in 61 games for the Selação – their last was against Venezuela, in the Copa América. He received a yellow card for hitting Soteldo in the back, for an unnecessary foul.

Spear (6) : He equalized for Brazil, was solid in defense but is guilty on the goal conceded by the Seleção.

UOL (7)

Gerson’s Notes (90 minutes)

GloboEsporte (4.5) : another player who improved in the second half, but his performance was well below what he can do. He failed to be more competitive and close spaces when he didn’t have the ball and give more dynamism when he was in possession of the ball. On the other hand, he was precise in his passes.





Spear (5.5) : He didn’t play well. He started out being inattentive, missed passes and made mistakes.

UOL (6.5)

Paqueta’s Notes (63 minutes)

GloboEsporte (4.5) : He was inattentive and slow on the action of the Venezuelan goal. In addition to his great pass to Éverton Ribeiro, on an action where Brazil touched the crossbar, Paqueta also found Gabigol in the sixth minute. In the last action of the first half, he took the risk of shooting from outside the box, but unscrewed his shot. Below what he can produce, he was replaced in the second half.

Spear (5.5) : He failed to move well and made too many uninteresting back passes.

UOL (5.5)

The composition of Brazil

Alisson – Danilo, Marquinhos, Silva, Arana – Fabinho – Everton, Gerson, Paqueta – Gabigol, Jesus

The video summary of the match here.