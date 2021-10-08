The objective of very high speed for 100% of French people by the end of 2022 will be achieved

“The objective will be met: to bring very high speed to 100% of French people by the end of 2022, including 80% in fiber – probably more”Affirms the Secretary of State in charge of Digital, Cédric O.

Reach 30 Mbit / s and sometimes even 100 Mbit / s up to “the most remote sheepfold”Will be possible at the end of next year. In any case, this is what Cédric O asserts in front of several hundred optical fiber manufacturers during the “Very High Speed ​​Summer Universities” organized by Infranum. The Secretary of State explains that this is a joint effort to be shared between local authorities, manufacturers and the State.

The work has lasted for nearly 10 years and more than 20 billion euros (including 3.3 billion in state subsidies and as many communities) have been invested in this project, but the figures are more than encouraging, estimates the government . Around 27 million French premises were eligible for optical fiber in spring 2021, with a deployment of up to 15,000 new homes and businesses seeing fiber arriving at their homes every day. If this pace is maintained, the bar of 80% of the eligible population will be crossed in the first half of 2022.





This progress was welcomed all the more since the number of households in France was estimated at 36 million in 2013 against 41 million in 2022. As for the French who will not be able to immediately benefit from fiber at home, an alternative solution will be proposed for achieve a speed of at least 30 Mbit / s and even sometimes 100 Mbit / s as for fiber: cable, VDSL or a satellite network, in particular with the installation of Konnect VHTS from Eutelsat, a new satellite high performance developed to provide very high speed access even in the most remote corners.

All is not all rosy regarding the deployment of fiber, however. The Avicca recently fired a red ball on operators not respecting their commitments and Laure de la Raudière, new president of Arcep, deplores the fact that in large cities, around 10% of households are not eligible and well more in some cases. Likewise, medium-sized cities were supposed to be covered by the end of 2020 and six months after the deadline, only four out of five households were eligible. In the RIPs, that is to say the more rural areas of the territory, fiber has nevertheless been deployed very well. Around 2 million households are still in complex connection situations, making it difficult to predict when and how they will access fiber optic. Discussions are also underway for these complex situations to be the subject of new state subsidies.

As a reminder, the State undertook to offer good broadband for all, namely with more than 8 Mbit / s accessible throughout the territory in 2020. At the end of the year 2022, each French household will have to therefore achieve speeds greater than 30 Mbit / s, with a majority (80%) accessing them via optical fiber and finally the final objective of the France Very High Speed ​​plan: fiber accessible to 100% of French people in 2025. If some as Avicca or even Stéphane Richard are more than skeptical about its feasibility, the government and Arcep do not seem to give up for the moment in the face of the work in progress.

Source: les Echos