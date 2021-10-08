The OnePlus 9RT is about to be presented, but you won’t be able to enjoy it

OnePlus will present the OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 on October 13, 2021. If the smartphone will not be released here, we still do not know what will be the headphones.

While there won’t be a OnePlus 9T this year, there will be a OnePlus 9RT. The Shenzhen firm has just confirmed this on the Chinese social network Weibo in a post, where it promises an official announcement on October 13.

The announcement does not allow us to deduce much from this future smartphone, other than that it should, unsurprisingly, resume in outline the design of the OnePlus 9.

It should be noted from the outset that OnePlus confirmed to Frandroid that this smartphone will only be released in China and India, like the OnePlus 9R. The brand has recently confirmed its desire to regionalize certain ranges. The R range is therefore an exclusivity for Asia, where the Nord N range turns to the United States.

Some elements of the technical sheet

If you still want to learn more about this smartphone, a leak allows us to discover a little more. OnePlus’ Weibo post was indeed followed by some additional images published by leaker Evan Blass on his twitter account.

Source: evleaks Source: evleaks



These images teach us in particular the presence of a 50 megapixel sensor, as well as thealert slider, signature of OnePlus, on the right side of the phone. Previous leaks suggest that the OnePlus 9RT would be equipped with an improved version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870, a 4,500 mAh battery and fast charging at 65 W. It would also offer a 120 Hz display.

The last of the last?

According to rumors from this summer, the OnePlus 9RT could be the first smartphone to release under OxygenOS 12, based on Android 12. Since the beta of OxygenOS 12 has just been launched (not without its share of bugs), it seems plausible. But given that Google has yet to officially release Android 12, the question remains unanswered.

It could be one of the last flagships of the brand to come out with the home interface of OnePlus, given that the company has announced to switch to a “New global, unified and modernized operating system” for its 2022 flagships.

Joint launch with Buds Z2

By the way, Pete Lau’s firm has also confirmed the upcoming launch of wireless headphones, the OnePlus Buds Z2. They will be presented alongside the OnePlus 9RT.

A recent leak allowed us to get our hands on most of the alleged technical sheet of these buds. It would notably have a 40 mAh battery, coupled with the 520 mAh of their case. It would thus make it possible to enjoy 5 hours of listening with noise reduction and 27 hours including the box.