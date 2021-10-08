The parquet requires a dismissal for the filmmaker

The Paris prosecutor’s office requested a dismissal for Luc Besson on Friday, we learned from a judicial source on Friday, confirming information from Parisian. The filmmaker has been accused of rape for more than three years by actress Sand Van Roy. It now comes down to

the investigating judge in charge of this case to confirm or not this dismissal. In this case, Luc Besson was not indicted but only placed under the less incriminating status of witness assisted on January 25.

In this file, Luc Besson, who disputes the accusations, was not indicted but only placed under the less incriminating status of witness assisted on January 25, after a long hearing. “These are logical requisitions and consistent with the reality of the case and the investigation,” responded the lawyer for the filmmaker, Me Thierry Marembert. “His position has never changed,” recalled Me Marembert. “He wants to close this parenthesis and resume a normal life”.

A “relationship of professional influence”

One of Sand Van Roy’s lawyers, Me Francis Szpiner, denounced “a legal scandal”. Belgian-Dutch actress had filed a rape complaint on May 18, 2018 against the influential French producer and director the day after a meeting with him in a Parisian palace. Two months later, she had denounced other rapes and sexual assaults, committed according to her during two years of a “professional relationship” with Luc Besson.





These complaints were dismissed in February 2019 by the Paris prosecutor’s office, who felt they could not “characterize the offense denounced”. The actress then filed a complaint with the constitution of civil party which had led to the opening of a judicial investigation in October 2019 for “rapes”.

Sand Van Roy “is not surprised”

The investigating judge appointed to lead this media affair is “unfortunately gone” and the new magistrate “will have achieved the feat of never hearing Ms. Van Roy, putting Mr. Besson under the status of assisted witness and refusing to speak. ‘organize a confrontation between the complainant and the author,’ regretted Mr. Szpiner. His client “is not surprised” by the position of the prosecution, “since she knows that obtaining justice is the obstacle course, but she is tenacious”, he added.

The investigating judge announced that the investigations would be closed at the end of February, rejecting all the civil party’s requests for acts. This decision had been confirmed by the investigating chamber of the court of appeal.

” I never raped a woman in my life. I never raised a hand on a woman. I have never threatened a woman. I have never physically or morally constrained a woman to anything “, had swept in 2019 the director, 62 years old today, of” Subway “,” The Big Blue “or” Nikita “.