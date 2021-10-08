the Pasteur Institute displays “cautious optimism” on the evolution of the epidemic

Impact of the drop in temperatures on the evolution of Covid-19, the relaxation of barrier gestures or the decline in the effectiveness of vaccines … The Institut Pasteur displays “cautious optimism”.

The spread of the virus “is difficult to anticipate and the dynamics of the epidemic can change quickly,” warns the Pasteur Institute in its latest models published on Friday.

Publication of models exploring how the COVID-19 epidemic could evolve this winter, according to different hypotheses on the effect of cooling temperatures, a relaxation of behaviors and the effectiveness of vaccines. https://t.co/3hu65acImw pic.twitter.com/6orLIsemIX – Simon Nightmare (@SCauchemez) October 8, 2021

Different hypotheses are being considered for the coming months: Pasteur anticipates in particular “a vaccination coverage of 81% in adolescents and 90% in adults during December”. It expects a variation in transmission rates linked to climatic conditions of between 20% and 40%. It takes into account different scenarios reflecting the effect of a more or less significant relaxation of barrier gestures.





As for the efficacy of vaccines and its impact of the Delta variant, the Institut Pasteur hypothesizes that vaccination reduces the risk of hospitalization by 95%.

Without binding measures

“These models lead to cautious optimism”, write the specialists of the Institute. “Thanks to the high vaccination coverage, it will not be necessary a priori to reinstate very restrictive measures such as curfews or confinement”.

If the current measures and behaviors are maintained, they therefore do not expect a “significant resumption of the epidemic, even when taking into account the cooling of temperatures” in the coming months.

Probable hospital pressure

In scenarios where “the barrier gestures are partially released”, such as this summer, the epidemic is still likely to “generate significant pressure on the hospital system”. A pressure that could increase further in the event of a concomitant influenza epidemic.

“The decrease in vaccine efficacy over time or the emergence of a new variant is likely to degrade these projections”, further warns Pasteur.

There may also be regional disparities: thus “in areas where vaccination coverage is lower, the impact on the hospital system could be greater” than that anticipated at the national level, he adds.