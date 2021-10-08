the Pfizer vaccine is now available in offices and pharmacies in town

Biologists and dentists can now inject this messenger RNA vaccine just like doctors, nurses, midwives and pharmacists. The first vials of the most requested and most injected vaccine will be delivered to surgeries and pharmacies from Friday.

Of the millions of doses of Pfizer vaccine delivered this week, only 233,000 have been ordered by health professionals working in town. It is the doctors who will inject the most from Friday, October 8. they ordered a third of those doses. Laboratories are still organizing to offer vaccination, dentists who can inject this vaccine against Covid-19 since September 27 are not very hot. As for the nurses, they are already on the bridge and have an undeniable advantage according to Patrick Chamboredon, President of the Council of the Order of Nurses: “We can both vaccinate in the office by appointment but also at patients’ homes “, he explains. “When we have a patient over 65, we can bring him the messenger RNA vaccine, so the current Pfizer, to give him his booster, his first injection or his third dose.”

The arrival of Pfizer in town makes it possible to multiply the offer while the vaccination campaign is running out of steam for the first injections, which must still be sought for those over 80 years old, and all those who are concerned by the dose of reminder. So there is already a messenger RNA vaccine in town, but according to the spokesperson for the Union of Pharmacists’ Unions, Gilles Bonnefond, Moderna is less popular than Pfizer. “With Moderna we sometimes had a certain reluctance because this vaccine is less known, while it is just as effective”, specifies this specialist.





“Being able to offer Pfizer in doctors’ offices, in pharmacies and by nurses, it makes it possible to convince a lot more people.” Gilles Bonnefond to franceinfo

“Having all the messenger RNA vaccines in pharmacies makes it possible to make a complete proposal to patients who are still discussing whether they want to be vaccinated”, he adds.

Pharmacists can now provide single doses of Pfizer. In addition, doctors, nurses and midwives have the possibility of recovering ready-to-use syringes instead of having a vial of seven doses which required them to concentrate all the vaccination appointments on the same day. .