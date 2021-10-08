The prosecution requests a dismissal for Luc Besson, accused of rape

French filmmaker Luc Besson at the premiere of the film “Eva” on February 17, 2018 in Berlin. STEFANIE LOOS / AFP

The Paris prosecutor’s office requested, Friday, October 8, a dismissal for the filmmaker Luc Besson, accused of rape for more than three years by the actress Sand Van Roy, learned Agence France-Presse (AFP) from source judicial, confirming information from Parisian. It is now up to the investigating judge in charge of this case to confirm or not this dismissal.

In this case, Luc Besson, who disputes the accusations, was not indicted, but only placed, on January 25, under the less incriminating status of assisted witness, after a long hearing. “These are logical requisitions and consistent with the reality of the case and the investigation”, reacted to AFP the lawyer of the filmmaker, Me Thierry Marembert.

“His position has never changed”, recalled Me Marembert. “He wants to close this parenthesis and resume a normal life. “ One of Sand Van Roy’s lawyers, Me Francis Szpiner, conversely, denounced “A legal scandal”.





Judicial information for “rapes” in 2019

The Belgian-Dutch actress had filed a rape complaint on May 18, 2018 against the influential French producer and director the day after a meeting with him in a Parisian palace. Two months later, she had denounced other rapes and sexual assaults, committed according to her during two years of a “Professional control relationship” with M. Besson. These complaints were dismissed in February 2019 by the Paris prosecutor’s office, who felt they could not “Characterize the offense denounced”.

The actress then filed a complaint with the constitution of civil party, which had led to the opening of a judicial investigation in October 2019 for “Rapes”. The investigating judge appointed to lead this media case is “Unfortunately gone”, and the new magistrate “Will have achieved the feat of never hearing Mme Van Roy, to put Mr. Besson under the status of assisted witness and to refuse to organize a confrontation between the complainant and the author ”, regretted Me Szpiner. His client “Is not [toutefois] not surprised [par la position du parquet] since she knows that obtaining justice is the obstacle course, but she is tenacious ”, he added.

The investigating judge announced that the investigations would be closed at the end of February, rejecting all the civil party’s requests for acts. This decision had been confirmed by the investigating chamber of the court of appeal. “I have never raped a woman in my life. I never raised a hand on a woman. I have never threatened a woman. I have never physically or morally constrained a woman to anything ”, the 62-year-old director said in 2019.