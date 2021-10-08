the real reasons for his absence in “Dancing with the stars”

After two years of absence, the show “Dance with the stars” is finally back on TF1. For this eleventh edition, the production of the show saw the big picture with a sizeable cast, new rules and a new organization. We also note that this year, Camille Combal is alone at the presentation of the show. His sidekick Karine Ferri has been relegated to the background and now hosts the famous “debrief” which reveals the backstage of rehearsals and all the little things not seen live while making an update on the classification and the marks.

This Friday, October 1, 2021, Karine Ferri was conspicuous by her absence. “My friend Karine is a little sick this week, she will be back next week of course. I give him lots of kisses. You are going to have to put up with me a little longer “ launched Camille Combal to justify the fact that her colleague is not there.





Karine Ferri: the real reasons for her absence revealed

Last week, Karine Ferri shared a rare photo of her husband Yoann Gourcuff on her Instagram account to support a great cause. A few days later, the mother of the family posted an adorable snap on which she poses with her niece. A post which has also generated a little controversy especially because her fans do not understand why she is exposed with the other children of her family but refuses to display hers.

