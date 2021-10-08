The reason why women are more cautious than men

Researchers reveal why women are generally more sensitive when temperatures drop.

Women and men are not all equal when it comes to temperatures. A team from Tel Aviv University (Israel) has looked into the subject and reveals the reasons in a study published in the journal Journal Global Ecology and Biogeography.

As part of this research, scientists first looked at other species such as birds and bats. They analyzed previous studies and gathered new information over nearly 40 years, between 1981 and 2018. They notably observed that females and males separate during the breeding season. In both cases, females go to the warmer areas, while the males go to cooler areas.

An evolutionary difference

How to explain this phenomenon ? “Males and females feel temperature differently,” says lead author Dr. Eran Levin. among other things, to the process of reproduction. ” This could therefore be explained by a desire to protect the offspring against aggressive males and to avoid disputes over food.

Other research has shown that the female body tends to retain heat in vital organs when it is cold, and women’s body temperatures fluctuate with changes in hormone levels throughout the menstrual cycle.

In addition, the metabolism of men is about 23% higher than that of women. They can burn food faster and get the energy they need. An interesting biological advantage when temperatures drop in winter.

