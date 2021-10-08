The Scientific Council recommends a smooth exit from the health pass

the scientific Council still exists and gave its last opinion on Thursday, October 7, relates

France Info. This opinion concerns in particular the end of the application of

health pass. Currently, the law states that it is in effect until November 15. The government has, for a few days, not hidden its intention to be able to keep this measure to curb the epidemic under the elbow until next summer. The Scientific Council is asking for a smooth exit from the pass: that is, to extend it until the end of the year, but in a lighter version.

The Scientific Council, formed at the start of 2020 to advise the government on its decisions in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, is in fact requesting a “preparation” phase which should allow “the continuation of the vaccination of the oldest and at risk people (firstly). vaccination and 3rd dose which must be accelerated) and to better assess the impact of vaccination on the infection in the medium term ”. It is also a question of taking precautions when the cold season arrives and it can prove to be more favorable to transmissions.





Barrier gestures less well respected

Still on the subject of the health pass, the scientists who form the Council think that if it must be lifted, it must be lifted throughout the metropolitan territory at the same time, and not department by department.

Finally, the delisting of so-called “comfort” screening tests, from October 15, to encourage vaccination, worries the Scientific Council. Knowing that, here too, the cold season is coming and other epidemics will come to occupy the hospitals, while the barrier gestures, which had greatly limited their impact last year, are less well respected.