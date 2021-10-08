the self-tests will no longer be valid for the health pass as of October 15

RT-PCR tests and negative antigen tests less than 72 hours old will continue to be recognized, but their cost will no longer be covered for everyone.

The self-tests will no longer be valid to obtain the health pass from October 15, the Ministry of Solidarity and Health announced on Friday in a press release. “Self-tests performed under the supervision of a healthcare professional will no longer be recognized.», We can read.

“This device had in fact been deployed temporarily during the summer, in order to support the extension of the use of the health pass.“, Justified the ministry, recalling that the self-tests carried out without supervision do”will still not give access to the health pass“.





The tests will cost between 22.02 and 45.11 euros

The ministry also specified the different prices for screening tests, which will no longer be free for everyone from October 15. However, they will continue to be reimbursed for minors, for people with a complete vaccination schedule or a contraindication to vaccination, for those with a medical prescription, and for those with a certificate of recovery of less than six months. .

Thus, the PCR test, carried out by medical biology laboratories, will cost 43.89 euros. The antigen test, depending on the practitioner consulted, will cost between 22.02 and 45.11 euros.

The different prices for antigenic tests, which will no longer be reimbursed for everyone. Ministry of Health

In Guyana, Martinique and Guadeloupe, “the end of free tests will come on the date of the end of the state of health emergency“, And not October 15, says the press release. “In Mayotte, the device for the end of reimbursement of tests will not apply for the moment due to the fragility of the local screening system.», We can also read.

