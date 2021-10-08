the singer ready to denounce other pedophiles to reduce his prison sentence

R. Kelly, the American singer was convicted of sex crimes on September 27. While awaiting the details of his sentence known on May 4, 2022, he said he was ready to denounce other pedophiles to reduce his prison sentence

The performer of “I Believe I Can Fly” was convicted of sex crimes by one of the courts in New York City on September 27th. Nine women and two men came to testify at the stand and reported rapes, forced drug use, cases of kidnapping as well as child pornography.

He faces life imprisonment

R. Kelly is accused of having committed numerous acts such as extortion, sexual exploitation of a minor, kidnapping, corruption and forced labor. During his appearance in court in New York he was found guilty of these facts recorded between 1994 and 2018 for which he risks spending the rest of his life in prison. The details of his sentence are not yet known but will be released on May 4, 2022. The American singer faces a life sentence.





R. Kelly and his lawyers were ready to appeal to escape this prison sentence but it finally seems that the singer has found a better solution. He opted for the denunciation of other sexual predators also in the music industry in the United States. R. Kelly would go so far as to give their names to reduce the prison sentence that awaits him.

Ready to denounce to reduce his prison sentence

He would thus be ready to deliver to justice the names of American celebrities who, like him and according to him, have committed sexual crimes against minors. R. Kelly would therefore be on the verge of revealing “the name of a rapper and a great singer” in the American music industry, both sexual predators. The singer and his team would also work with the American government to reduce his prison sentence, report several American media.

Youtube removed R. Kelly’s official channels at the same time, “in accordance with our rules on creator liability,” a YouTube spokesperson said on Wednesday (October 6th).