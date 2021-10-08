The social network Facebook announces new difficulties in accessing its services

the essential

Facebook said this Friday encountered new difficulties in accessing its services. Last Monday, several social networks were the subject of a global outage that lasted more than seven hours.

But what is going on with Facebook? Only four days after having been the subject of a global blackout, the social network deplores this Friday, October 8, new difficulties in accessing its services. “We are aware that some people are having difficulty accessing our applications and products. We are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience,” the platform said on Twitter on Friday.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.

– Facebook (@Facebook) October 8, 2021

Users of Instagram applications and to a lesser extent WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger could not access these services on Friday around 7:50 p.m., according to reports reported to the specialized site. Downdetector, disruptions confirmed by Facebook.

Monday, October 4, several social networks had experienced more than seven hours of interruption. Several billion users have had to do without WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger applications. The next day, Facebook explained that this failure had “been caused by an error on our part and not by malicious action”.

More information to follow …