the son of ex-dictator Marcos vying to face the anti-popularist Leni Robredo in the presidential election

By formalizing, Wednesday, October 6, his candidacy for the presidential election of May 2022, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, 64 years old and son of the ex-dictator of the same name (in power between 1965 and 1986), renews the hopes of the clan. His mother, Imelda, 92, the famous widow of the former tyrant – especially dreams of bringing to the supreme office a name hated by a whole section of Filipinos for the atrocities of martial law under the dictatorship and the looting on a large scale. state coffers scale. Even if others endowed this era with the virtues of a strong power and “Unifying”…

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also In the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte announces he will retire from politics at the end of his term

The son Marcos does not however play on the charmeuse cord and fart-dry of the father, nor on the outrageous populism of the closest ally of the family, the outgoing president, Rodrigo Duterte, of which one of the first gestures after his election, in 2016, was to authorize the burial of the remains of the former dictator, who died in 1989, in the cemetery of the heroes of the nation: his features drawn to the Droopy, his slightly long cut, give him the air of an eternal student, measured and nonchalant, trying to keep his father’s sulphurous heritage at bay.

Powerful clan with occult resources

“Bongbong” was the first of the Marcos to return to the Philippines, in 1991, after the family was banned. He made a political career until the Senate, just like his mother, Imelda, Member of Parliament until 2019, and his sister Imee, now a Senator. This powerful clan, whose occult resources are far from having been clarified, despite Imelda’s conviction in 2018 for acts of corruption when she was governor of Manila (1976-1986), is engaged in a long-term effort to rehabilitate the image of Marcos.





Read also In the Philippines, the ex-dictator Marcos buried as a hero of the nation

The documentary The Kingmaker, by the American Lauren Greenfield, released in 2019 and dedicated to the widow Marcos, offers a striking dive into the psyche of the clan, because the former first lady of the Philippines agreed to indulge, probably without fully realizing the scope of her words or filmed images: we see a fallen queen, fascinated by money, of which she distributes bundles to the needy, and who candidly presents some of the master paintings hung in her apartment in Manila (a Picasso and two Michelangelo) – paintings that will become impossible to find when investigators knock on his door.

The former Miss Philippines, an avid shoe collector, talks about her desire to see her son become president – since he was 8 years old, reveals the latter. In 2016, she became involved, at the age of 86, in Marcos junior’s campaign for the vice-presidency, alongside her daughter. Very supported in their stronghold in the north of the country, Ilocos Norte, the Marcos constantly refer to the supposed “Size of the country” under the reign of the former dictator – when he brought the Philippines to virtual bankruptcy and suppressed all freedoms in 1972 in the name of the fight against the Communist enemy. With the consent of the Americans, then in the midst of the Vietnam War.

You have 46.65% of this article to read. The rest is for subscribers only.