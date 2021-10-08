The Stock Exchange “in an uncomfortable position” after US employment figures, Market News

Here are the very annoyed investors. The latest US employment report, released Friday afternoon by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), shows that the United States created significantly fewer jobs than expected in September (194,000 versus 500,000 expected), but, at the same time, wages have increased. The average hourly wage appreciated 0.6% over one month and 4.6% over one year, against 4% in August. ” This places the Fed [Réserve fédérale américaine] in an awkward position for the next few months “, Says Andrew Hunter, senior US economist at Capital Economics, especially as there are signs of a sharp slowdown in activity and a worsening labor shortage. Nonetheless, the BLS investigation could be seen as sufficiently “decent” by the Fed for it to begin reducing its asset purchases next month, the expert adds. For Shawn Cruz of TD Ameritrade, the “ only reservation in view of this report relates to the week during which the survey was carried out, at the beginning of September, a period during which there were still serious fears related to the Delta variant.. “

Auto parts manufacturers in the spotlight

On the stock market, operators kick in touch and play it safe, while welcoming the vote by the US Senate to temporarily raise the debt ceiling. At the close, the Cac 40 dropped 0.61%, to 6,559.99 points, in a transaction volume of 3.2 billion euros. Reflecting these hesitations, investors once again favor “value” by positioning themselves in particular in the automotive sector, and more specifically in equipment manufacturers. Plastic Omnium, Faurecia Where Valeo. The oil and gas sector gained 1.5% as a barrel of Brent rose again above 83 dollars, some analysts doubting the willingness of the US government to open its strategic reserves to avoid a surge in prices. TotalEnergies took 1.53%, while TechnipFMC and Vallourec climbed 5.58% and 5.68%.





Conversely, the technological compartment is neglected. STMicroelectronics lost 2.29% after the earnings warning of Chinese supplier Apple, AAC Technologies (-12.6% in Hong Kong this morning). According to analysts, Apple represents between 20% and 25% of STMicro’s turnover.

Cnova picks up

For his part, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield won 1.63%. Businessman Xavier Niel, founder of Iliad, informed the Autorité des marchés financiers that he held 23.24% of the shares and voting rights of the commercial real estate group. In distribution, Casino dropped 3.8%. Cnova (-6.47%), its e-commerce subsidiary and parent company of Cdiscount, has decided to postpone its capital increase project announced in June, due to unfavorable market conditions.

In terms of analysts, Citi raised its recommendation on Vivendi (+ 0.82%) from “neutral” to “buy”, while JPMorgan lowered its price target on Nexans (-2.06%) from 86 to 83 euros and that Deutsche Bank raised its target price on Verallia (+ 2.66%) from 44 to 48 euros by maintaining his advice to “buy”.



