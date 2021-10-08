the summary in advance of episode 246 of Monday, October 11

Marta reveals her secret to Theo, who takes it badly, in Here it all begins. Enzo tries to reconcile Maxime and Salomé, and Noémie learns the whole truth about her sister.
Monday October 11 in Here it all begins, who will welcome a new chef, Olivia’s ex-husband and where two former characters will make a remarkable comeback … Marta explains to Rose (Vanessa Demouy, who recently shared a snapshot of her youth) that she made denial of pregnancy: “Last May, I was on vacation in Narbonne. Everything was going very well and suddenly there was like a puddle …“. She was then told that she was pregnant and had to give birth. It was a real shock for her. After that, as she did not feel ready to keep him, she entrusted it to her godmother. But after a while, she finally broke down. She missed Nael too much, so she decided to get him back.
Marta wants to get Naël back
Marta thought she could manage her studies and her child, but that was not the case. She panicked at the start of the school year and chose to put it in the greenhouse. Antoine asks her if she is sure she wants to get it back. She is sure of it. The principal tells her that she must give him the child’s birth certificate so that he can pass it on to Child welfare. Once alone with Rose, Antoine confides in her that he doesn’t think this is the best solution. He is afraid that Marta will abandon him again. For Rose, Naël must return with Marta. She just needs to feel supported.
Enzo tries to reconcile Maxime and Salomé
Enzo pushes Maxime (Clément Rémiens reveals what he prefers in his relationship with Aurélie Pons) to fight for Salomé but the latter does not know if he still loves her. Will they get back together? Enzo doesn’t want to hear anything because, for him, they are made for each other. Later, Enzo chats with Salomé. He tells her that Maxime is having a hard time going through this breakup because he has spent the whole weekend in his bed. Salomé remains in her positions. Anaïs tells Enzo to mind his own business. Their story is none of his business. During Olivia’s class, Enzo attacks Amber. For him, she must help Maxime and Salomé to get back together because, without Maxime, she would no longer be at the institute. After that, Ambre (Claire Romain who gave himself up on the rest of the plot) will discuss with Salomé. She tells him that Maxime loves her and that she doesn’t want to be responsible for their separation. Salomé does not appreciate his approach and tells him to leave her alone.
Noémie feels betrayed by Gaëtan and Stella
While Noémie takes pictures of her dessert to put it on the restaurant’s website, her phone goes out because it has run out of battery. She asks Gaëtan if he can pass hers. He accepts, gives it to her and leaves to let her work alone. But when she looks at the photos she took from Gaëtan’s phone, she comes across charming photos of her sister. Later, Noémie asks Gaëtan for explanations. He tells her everything about Stella’s secret. Angry, Noémie does not believe him and leaves. Stella comes to explain with her sister. She reveals to him that Gaëtan did not lie. She also confides in him that Gaëtan helped her keep her secret. Noémie takes it badly because he should have told her.
Marta wants to raise Naël with Théo
When Marta walks in the gardens of the institute with Naël, Theo intercepts her. He doesn’t understand why she always takes care of the little one. She ends up confessing to him that he is her son. She reveals to him that he is not the father and that it is someone whom she met in the evening last summer. Theo takes the fact that she hasn’t told him anything very badly. He would have liked to be there for her. He reproaches her for having abandoned the baby in the greenhouse. After that, Theo entrusts everything to Charlene because he cannot concentrate in the kitchen. Without waiting a second, Charlene rushes to the foyer to see Marta. She balances loud and clear that the latter is Naël’s mother. Greg, Salomé, Eliott and Anaïs are all surprised. Later, Theo finds Marta and apologizes. He was in shock but he loves her and doesn’t want to leave her. Marta offers to raise Naël with her.