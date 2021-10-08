The terrible rant of Mino Raiola after the whistles against Gianluigi Donnarumma

What follows after this advertisement

A bad evening. Eliminated in the Nations League semifinals by Spain with Italy (1-2), Gianluigi Donnarumma was shouted throughout the meeting by the San Siro public, always upset against his departure from AC Milan this summer. The goalkeeper lived it badly, his entourage too. Mino Raiola, his representative, has also decided to step up this Friday, in the columns of the Corriere dello Sport, to come back to this sad episode in Milan.

“What happened at the stadium is very sad, strange and shameful”, immediately released the agent of the porter azzurro. “It is a shame that part of the supporters took to side a boy who did nothing wrong, whose fault is simply to have exercised his choice to choose freely. There is no other reason to whistle him apart from that … “, he continued, defending tooth and nail his foal in the face of these whistles.





AC Milan singled out

“Gigio has always given everything for the selection, participating in the victory at the Euro, where he was elected best player of the tournament, but also in Milan, where he remained faithful in the most complicated moments experienced by the club, with heart, professionalism and performances which helped bring the club back to the Champions League ”, he recalled before attacking, also, the Rossonero club, too passive in this case according to him.

“I am disgusted by the whistles suffered by Gigio and I wonder why AC Milan did not intervene officially to distance itself from the protest, to defend it. (…) The truth is that Milan did not know or be able to hold him back, that does not make much difference … So ask anyone, as a father, what would have happened? advised your son: stay in Milan or go to Paris SG? ”, he concluded, right in his boots. Flawless support.