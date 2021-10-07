the text rejected in committee in the Senate

through Guillaume Jacquot.

After caregivers, should the compulsory vaccination against Covid-19 be extended to the entire population? The vast majority of the Senate Social Affairs Committee considered it unnecessary. Meeting this Wednesday, October 6 in the morning, it did not adopt the bill tabled by the Socialist group on August 31. A majority of senators considered that it was necessary to continue to convince the last people, rather than to impose an obligation.

No text having come out of the committee, it is therefore the initial bill that will be debated in the hemicycle on October 13. Logically, the same balance of power should be reproduced, the LR groups and the centrist Union having voted against the text for the most part.

” We must continue to increase vaccination coverage, without complying with this obligation “, Explains at the end of the meeting the president of the commission, Catherine Deroche (LR), who prefers to continue to“ convince ”. The concrete implementation of the law is also one of the reservations that have been expressed. ” The obligation must be accompanied by control. If we force without control, we don’t see how it can work », Insists Catherine Deroche. The only amendment under discussion, which provided for the establishment of sanctions in the event of non-compliance with the vaccination obligation, was not adopted either.

René-Paul Savary (LR), is one of the members of the commission who chose to abstain. He believes that the question deserves ” a lot of humility “. ” There have been as many convincing arguments for the obligation as there are convincing arguments not to make it compulsory. “.

Vaccination, “the only way to achieve sufficient collective protection”, according to rapporteur Bernard Jomier

The vaccination, ” the only way to achieve sufficient collective protection ” and of ” transform the epidemic into a low-noise phenomenon with possible seasonal resurgences, while reconciling the need to protect public health and equal treatment of our fellow citizens “. This is the main conclusion of Bernard Jomier’s report, presented to his colleagues this morning. The senator recalls that the Delta variant, with its highest degree of transmissibility, has changed the situation and now requires a level of immunity of the population (vaccinated or acquired after infection) of between 90% and 95%.

If the report recognizes that the introduction of the health pass has accelerated the vaccination campaign in France, it is especially concerned about the drop in the number of first injections since July 31. ” Reported to the eligible population, that is to say over 12 years of age, vaccination coverage reached, on October 1, 2021, 84.1% of complete vaccination schedules », Explains the rapporteur.

Bernard Jomier also points out the “practical difficulties” of the health pass, ” in particular with regard to the modalities of its control at the entrance of certain collective places, such as health establishments, nursing homes and restaurants “. ” The impact of the health pass on the circulation of the virus thus remains questionable. He adds. The report raised the possibility that unvaccinated and untested people could ” be tempted to go in greater numbers to collective places not subject to the health pass “.

9 million unvaccinated people

The senator notes ” the persistence of worrying inequalities in the distribution of immunization “. As of September 29, 2021, the number of eligible people not yet vaccinated is estimated at 9.2 million, according to its report. Among the other large reservoirs of age groups to be reached: 12-17 year olds (around 1.8 million people remain to be vaccinated), or even 30-39 year olds (around 1.75 million people).

Bernard Jomier highlights in particular the situation of isolated people, “distant” from vaccination. Only 84% of people over 80 are vaccinated. A level much lower than that observed among our European neighbors. The doctor also warns about the vaccination coverage of people with chronic diseases (obesity, cancer, diabetes or hypertension): 14.4% of them do not yet have a complete vaccination schedule. The decree of July 14, 2021, which opened the possibility for doctors to receive the list of their unvaccinated patients, and the efforts of the Health Insurance to raise awareness and reach out to remote audiences, did not prevent the vaccination campaign. to cap.





The report lists several elements that plead in favor of compulsory vaccination. The first precedent is that of the vaccination obligation for nursing staff, which entered into force on August 8. As of September 21, according to Public Health France, 90% of workers in health establishments have received at least one dose. The share rises to 95.5% among liberal professionals. The rapporteur highlights the example of New Caledonia, where it was voted on on September 3. " The vaccination curve in New Caledonia accelerated sharply at the beginning of September », He notes. It also draws the experience of the extension of vaccine obligations in children in 2018. A year ago, Public Health France stressed that for children subject to the vaccination obligation born after January 1, 2018, the objective 95% for the first dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine was almost reached. Compulsory vaccination is " a tool that also produces results », Concludes Bernard Jomier.

The rapporteur also relied on the positions expressed in recent weeks after several instances. On September 8, the National Academy of Medicine called for “ replace the health pass as soon as possible with a vaccination pass To achieve collective immunity. Already on July 19, in the midst of the outbreak of delta variant contaminations, the Academy recommended “ make only one measure compulsory: vaccination against Covid-19 for all French people aged 12 and over “. As for the High Authority of Health, on July 9, it indicated that beyond the compulsory vaccination of health professionals, it is ” It is necessary to start thinking now on a greater extension of this vaccination obligation in the general population “.

Theoretically, the authors of the bill are not isolated in the Senate. On July 1, the senatorial (transpartisan) fact-finding mission on the effects of confinement recommended compulsory vaccination for 24-59 year olds. At the end of July, at the time of the debates on the bill establishing the vaccination obligation for caregivers and the health pass, some speakers had recognized that the idea of ​​a general vaccination defended by the Socialists was probably going to impose itself on the to come up. Finally, Bernard Jomier’s report recalls that the President of the Senate himself has not ruled out this hypothesis. ” If we see that it is necessary, then we will have to go », Indicated Gérard Larcher on July 15 on RTL. He specified that this subject should be reviewed in the last quarter of 2021.

“Establishment of a vaccination passport”

Bernard Jomier wants a fixed fine of 135 euros in the event of non-compliance with the vaccine obligation against covid-19 (from January 1, 2022). This could be increased to 1,500 euros in the event of a repeat offense. The rapporteur also mentions the possibility of “ establishment of a vaccination passport to access certain places “. These two devices could ” constitute the most operational solutions by putting all of our fellow citizens on an equal footing “, according to him.

Several modalities of compulsory vaccination do not appear in the bill. This is particularly the case for the age from which vaccination would be compulsory. This will be set in a decree taken by the Council of State, after consulting the High Authority for Health. Exactly as the current legislation already provides with the eleven vaccine obligations already in place for children born from 2018.

Another aspect will have to be regulated by regulation: the definition of the vaccination schedule. Currently, one dose of Janssen vaccine or two doses for other vaccines approved for the health pass must be justified.

The Public Health Code also provides that vaccination obligations can be suspended by simple government decree, for all or part of the population, in order to take into account the evolution of the epidemiological situation and medical and scientific knowledge.

