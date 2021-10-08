The trade unions of Guadeloupe, Martinique and Guyana mobilized

The wind of protest continues to blow following government measures. This Thursday, the health unions of the Antilles-Guyana decided to unite their action, by meeting at the same time, in the 3 departments to reaffirm their mistrust in the face of government action.

Alexandre Houda, Olivier Duflo with Yasmina Yacou

updated on October 7, 2021 at 8:03 p.m.



The anti-health pass and vaccine obligation continue to stand against the various measures put in place on French territory. Whether they are in France or overseas territories.

They are up against what they consider to be “an unprecedented deprivation of our individual and collective freedoms“.

They are therefore nearly a thousand activists, sympathizers of Lyannaj kont pwofitasyon, citizens. Still demonstrating against the vaccine obligation and the health pass, which met, this Thursday, October 7, in front of the university hospital of Guadeloupe, for a large-scale mobilization.

Indeed, opponents of these government measures were in the streets of Guadeloupe, Martinique and Guyana, at the same time.

A very natural lyannaj, according to trade unions

For several weeks, they have been shouting their opposition to the health pass and compulsory vaccination. This time, it is in unison that they have chosen to demonstrate.

In turn, activists from the three departments spoke. Speeches filmed and broadcast simultaneously in other territories.

The chosen location is not trivial, said Gabby Clavier, representative of UTS-UGTG. The hospital is a place that crystallizes a lot of tensions at the moment. In recent days, access to outdoor car parks has been hampered. Blockage denounced by the management of the CHU.

It was still the case today … But beyond these acts of force, the CHU is, for the demonstrators, a symbol. It is the main health establishment of the archipelago, it is also in this building that 525 Guadeloupeans died of Covid-19, finally it is the place where every day, men and women get involved. to save lives, explained Gaby Clavier.

For the unions, this health situation is a consequence of the management of the Covid crisis by the government. For many, the vaccine obligation sounds like a threat to “fundamental liberties“.

It was therefore quite natural for trade unionists to unite between territories. Because, according to them, whether in Martinique or Guyana, it is the same fight.

The trade unions want to raise awareness among the population because they believe that everyone will be faced with the obligation to vaccinate, at one time or another.

And as often, the demonstration moved into the street. The activists crisscrossed the agglomeration of Point, to the rhythm of their slogans.









