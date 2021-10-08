The two scenarios of the Scientific Council in the short and medium term for the lifting of the sanitary pass

In its latest opinion, the advisory organization recommends either “a rapid or even immediate exit” from the health pass, or a stop between November 15 and the end of the year.

At the end of the last Defense Health Council, this Thursday, October 7, Gabriel Attal was adamant : an adaptation of the health pass is not envisaged before November 15. “As soon as possible, we will ease the measures. The Scientific Council has delivered its opinion. He calls on us to be careful with the approach of the winter period“, Justified the spokesperson. The consultative organization has indeed released its latest recommendations on Thursday. Two scenarios emerge with regard to the sanitary pass: a “quick or even immediate exit” or a “delayed exit»Between November 15 and the end of 2021.

Scenario 1: a stop of the sanitary pass in the next two or three weeks

This recommendation implies that “viral circulation remains low and decreasing», Specifies from the outset the Scientific Council. Under these conditions, the stop of the sanitary pass could be “global or limited to certain places where the risk of contamination seems low“. On the other hand, it could be maintained in places at risk, such as bars, concerts, nightclubs or indoor restaurants.

Read alsoWill the government be able to keep the possibility of extending the health pass until the summer of 2022?

Scientists make several arguments to justify a quick lift. First of all, “the limited effectiveness of the sanitary pass as a protective measure“. It would also allow “avoid the trivialization of the health pass and associated control measures” and of “respond to a number of societal / democratic questions relating to the use of the health pass while trusting citizens“.





SEE ALSO – The government does not plan to reduce the health pass “before November 15,” says Gabriel Attal

Scenario 2: prepare to exit the sanitary pass under secure conditions

The Scientific Council recommends here to consider an exit between November 15 and the end of the year 2021. It is about a “waiting phase, to prepare for an exit from the sanitary pass in secure conditions, limiting the risk and, if necessary, the scale of a new wave in December-January“, Explains the organization.

Read alsoMathieu Slama: “The government plans to extend the health pass for electoral reasons”

Several arguments support this option. First of all, “consolidate the observed drop in incidence in the coming weeks” and “check the absence of effect of the start of the school, university and professional school year“. Then, complete the vaccination of the most vulnerable and promote the booster with a third dose, while checking that “the observed decrease in vaccine protection against infection over time stabilizes“. At last, “benefit from the support of a large part of the population for the health pass“.

The unknown of the winter season

As Gabriel Attal clarified, the government seems to have engaged for the time being in the second scenario, considered by the Scientific Council as a solution of “active caution“. For two apparent reasons: this preparatory phase will allow the continuation of the vaccination of the oldest people, but also to better analyze the impact of climatic cooling in the fall. Indeed, the advisory body is concerned that the favorable epidemiological situation, the lifting of restrictions on international transport and the reduction in the use of barrier measures will allow the resurgence of respiratory infections in the fall and winter, such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

SEE ALSO – Covid-19: a risk of recovery? “Yes, winter, fall, it will be a problem”, warns Gilbert Deray