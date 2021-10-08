The Uderzo family raises its comic book prize

Founded in 2003, this award disappeared five years later following a dispute between the designer, who died in 2020, and his daughter. She reappears and will celebrate the ninth art on October 19.

The family of one of the two creators of Asterix, Albert Uderzo, announced Thursday the return of its annual award for comic book authors. The Albert Uderzo awards were created in 2003, and had disappeared in 2008 due to a serious dispute between the designer and his daughter Sylvie.

This dispute around the property of the Albert René editions had been settled in 2014, and Albert Uderzo, reconciled with his daughter, had died in 2020.





Four prizes, “Accompanied by an endowment, intended to support and promote the contemporary creation of comics and graphic novels”, are created, the family specifies in a press release: best comic book album, best graphic novel, best drawing in a comic book album and “Best contribution to the 9th art”. The first new version prizes are due on October 19.

An exhibition is dedicated to Uderzo’s work until October 31 at the Maillol museum in Paris. While the next Asterix album, with Jean-Yves Ferri on the screenplay and Didier Conrad on the drawing, Asterix and the Griffin, is due out on October 21.