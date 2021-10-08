the unions have filed new appeals

The summary hearing will be held Thursday 14 at 3:30 p.m., announced the Council of State.

The major trade union centers have or must file their new appeals this Friday against the controversial reform of unemployment insurance which entered into force on 1 October. They are determined to fight a provision deemed “unfair»Penalizing job seekers.

The unions had urgently obtained in June the suspension of the contested new rules for calculating unemployment benefit, a flagship measure of the reform which were to come into force on July 1, the Council of State arguing “uncertainties about the economic situation“.

The highest administrative court has still not delivered its decision on the merits, the date of which is not yet known, but the government has meanwhile published a new decree, highlighting “the sharp rebound in employment since May»And allowing the entry into force of the reform on 1 October.

The new text under attack

The CFDT, CGT, FO, CFE-CGC and CFTC – which had abstained the previous time – had quickly indicated that they were going to attack the new text. Fiercely opposed from the outset to the reform, the unions believe that the new method of calculating the daily reference wage (SJR), the basis of the allowance, will penalize job seekers alternating unemployment and activity, “the permittents“. They are counting on the fact that the first payment of post-reform allowances will not intervene before the beginning of November, thus leaving time for the Council of State to decide. The summary hearing will be held on Thursday 14 at 3:30 p.m., depending on the jurisdiction. And the decision should come a few days later.





In a joint press release, the CGT, FSU and Solidaires indicate on Friday to make an appeal “against the announced social catastrophe“. The three unions note that the new decree is “the certified copy“From the previous one where”all the elements demonstrating the injustice and the futility of the reform were already registered“. They believe that the Council of State “must not give in to government pressure“. The CFDT was to file its appeal in the afternoon, jointly with the CFTC.

FO filed his own on Thursday evening, with angles of attack which are “exactly the same as last time“, Michel Beaugas, unemployment insurance negotiator within the union, told AFP. “We do not want the debate on the economic situation to obscure the fundamental debate on the inequity of this reform, arguments that we were already developing in 2019.When the reform was presented.

The Unsa also filed Thursday an appeal based, according to its Deputy Secretary General Vanessa Jereb, on the “iniquity“Of the daily reference wage,”contradictions“From the government in its presentation on improving the economic situation and on”the goal»Displayed to fight against short contracts.