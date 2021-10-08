“The wedding ring and the shoes have come home!” : Andy Murray can blow

Andy Murray will be able to return home more serenely after his tournament in Indian Wells! He put his hand on his shoes and especially his wedding ring. The Scotsman thanked his followers on Instagram on Thursday, shortly after launching a search notice to find the personal effects he had left under his car. “They still stink so much“, he said in his message posted on the social network about his tennis,”but luck smiles on me again“.

The 34-year-old Briton had previously publicly asked to be returned to his wedding ring, which disappeared along with his shoes which he had left to dry under his car during the night between two training sessions for the Indian Wells tournament in California. Murray had hung the wedding ring on the lace of one of the shoes deposited under his car, in front of his hotel, the night before, the time they dry, “because they smelled very strongly”, he confessed. “I actually tie my wedding ring to my tennis shoes before playing because I can’t play with it by hand.”





The next morning, the shoe and wedding ring were gone. The 34-year-old, three-time Grand Slam winner (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) therefore called on social networks to at least find his alliance. “I’m going to get scolded at home (by my wife) “, had also joked the Scots on his Instagram account on the night of Wednesday to Thursday by launching his appeal.”I had to go to the nearest store to redeem shoes which are a little different from my usual shoes which is not ideal“, also argued the player out of the World Top 100 after several injuries.

