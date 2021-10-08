The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G + Mi Band 5 pack is at a great price at Boulanger

If you are looking for the bargain for a durable smartphone with 5G compatibility, Boulanger surely has the offer for you. The Xiaomi Mi Lite 5G is now available in a pack with the Mi Smart Band 5 connected bracelet for only 299 euros, against 399 euros usually.

Xiaomi has launched a huge amount of phones during the year 2021 and it can be difficult to navigate in the middle of all the ranges of the Chinese manufacturer. So to keep it simple, let’s just say that the Mi 11 Lite 5G is a good mid-range smartphone that is inspired by the high-end, but at a reasonable price. Especially today, since he benefits from 100 euros reduction and a connected bracelet offered.

The technical sheet of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Snapdragon 780 + 8 GB RAM

6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED display

64 + 8 + 5 megapixel camera

4,250 mAh battery and 33 W fast charge

Instead of 399 euros, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (128 GB) is now available in promotion at only 299 euros on Boulanger by accumulating the immediate discount of 50 euros with the ODR of the same amount – valid until 7 next november. This pack includes a free Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 connected bracelet worth 49.99 euros (excluding promotion).

If, subsequently, the offer mentioned in this article is no longer available, please take a look below to find other offers concerning the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G. The table updates automatically.

A complete smartphone

With the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G, you will have a smartphone equipped with a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen at 90 Hz and powerful enough to play 3D games as well as abuse multitasking thanks to the powerful Snapdragon 780G chip from Qualcomm supported by 8 GB of RAM. Regarding the autonomy of the Mi 11 Lite 5G, the 4,250 mAh battery is able to last a whole day and the fast charge up to 33 W will allow you to quickly recover percentages when needed: 50% in at about thirty minutes.

The photo is not to be outdone with a main sensor of 64 megapixels, an ultra wide-angle of 8 megapixels and a macro of 5 megapixels. The enormous 108 megapixel sensor of the classic Mi 11 is not part of this price range, but this composition still offers great versatility – special mention for portrait and macro modes – while offering decent quality of the images. shots captured, a little less at night. For selfies, there is a 20 megapixel front camera which will be more than enough to change your profile picture from time to time.





To find out even more, do not hesitate to read our full review of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G.

A connected bracelet that makes the pair

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 is not the latest model of the brand, but it is still just as effective in tracking the activity of its user, through numerous data such as the distance traveled or the calories burned. 11 sports activities are automatically tracked by the bracelet, including swimming thanks to its waterproofness in water.

Compared to the old model, it brings some new features such as the magnetic charging system. This is a very practical addition, as it allows you to no longer remove the case with a 1.1 inch OLED screen from its silicone strap to put it on charge, thanks to two electrodes on the back. Autonomy is about two weeks, depending on use. It’s not over yet, as the Mi Smart Band 5 can also track the menstrual cycle of women, a more than welcome feature.

To find out even more, do not hesitate to read our full review of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5.

The best smartphones under 300 euros

If you want to discover the competition of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G on the same price segment, we invite you now to consult our guide to the best smartphones under 300 euros in 2021.