the Xiaomi smartphone reaches a crazy price at Orange!

Do not wait until the next Black Friday or the next holiday season to get the Mi 11 Lite. For a very limited time, the Xiaomi smartphone is at a completely CRAZY price at Orange.

5G smartphones are in the spotlight on the Orange online store. After the OPPO Find X3 Neo, it is the turn of a phone from another Chinese brand to be the subject of a very good offer on the site of the number 1 in telecoms.

As part of its Five Days 5G operation ending Monday, October 11, 2021, Orange is offering its current customers or new members the opportunity to acquire the Mi 11 Lite at a greatly reduced price. During the limited time, the Xiaomi smartphone available in a black or green color is sold for 319 euros instead of 399 euros; or an immediate discount of 80 euros from the operator. The phone in question is eligible for a refund offer of 50 euros valid until November 7 and a bonus of 100 euros in case of trade-in of an old smartphone. In addition, additional savings are possible thanks to the value of the old phone estimated by Orange. For example, the minimum purchase price of one euro for an old phone combined with the 100 euro trade-in bonus for the purchase of a new smartphone saves 101 euros. By combining all the promotional offers, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite therefore reaches a maximum cost price of only 168 euros.

Coming back to Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Lite, it is a smartphone equipped with a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with a definition of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 780 processor, memory Vivid 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage space, 4250 mAh battery and Android mobile operating system. For the photo / video part, it is composed of a triple sensor of 64 + 8 + 5 MP and a front sensor of 20 MP.