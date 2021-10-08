Theo and Lucas Hernandez, two brothers for a first since 1974

Against Belgium, Theo Hernandez scored the goal that propelled the Blues to the final of the League of Nations. FABIO FERRARI / AP

This time, Lucas Hernandez did not come to the rescue. However, it only took a few seconds for the defender of Bayern Munich to show the fangs, ready to do battle with Castagne – Timothy of his first name -, guilty of a fault at the start of the match on Theo Hernandez. If he had then relieved his fifteen-month-old younger brother, Lucas remained calm when at the 90e minute, an avalanche of bodies in white buried the overcoat of his little brother, author of a cannon shot from the left foot came to crucify Belgium, Thursday, October 7 (3-2) in the semifinals of the League of Nations.

If the youngest of the Hernandez family has registered a curious reverse decal of Benjamin Pavard’s goal in the round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup (on a service from… Lucas Hernandez), the two brothers marked the French team from the kick off. sending the party. Before them, in the history of the Blues, only four siblings played a game together – the last dating back to 1974, with Patrick and Hervé Revelli.





Born in Marseille – their father, Jean-François, played for OM – Lucas and Theo Hernandez had promised to play together a professional meeting under the jersey of Atlético de Madrid, where they used their funds of cheeky. The start of their professional career having decided otherwise – Lucas now plays in Munich and his brother at AC Milan – the two brothers waited for the international level to tread the same lawn again.

“Exceptional moment”

“It’s not the first time in history, but it’s an exceptional moment”, admitted Lucas on Tuesday at a press conference. Barely the list known, the eldest hastened to call his younger brother to forbid him to injure himself during the weekend before the international break. To prevent the scenario of September, where Theo released his blue stripes in the absence of his injured brother, from happening again.

Both able to evolve on the left flank of the defense, the brothers expected to be in competition. “We are brothers but, in the field, we are partners, insisted the elder. We do not know who will start, but we will be united, we will give each other advice. “ Finally established side by side in the new system of Didier Deschamps against Belgium, the brothers did not succeed, and sometimes even struggled to stem the incisive attacks of the Red Devils. But, like their team, both raised their heads after a first period of torture.

Asked Tuesday about his big brother’s rage to win, Theo Hernandez seemed to doubt being cut in the same wood. “I don’t like to lose, like Lucas, when I lose I’m not good. But he is too much, I think. ” His long sprint at the very end of the game to fall out of the center of Benjamin Pavard and the goal that followed contradicts him. He doesn’t let go either. Sunday, against Spain, where the two brothers grew up, this desire will undoubtedly be increased tenfold.