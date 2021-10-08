Théo Hernandez carries Lukaku and the Belgians, Griezmann flies to the rescue of Mbappé!

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful jerseys in Ligue 1 2021/2022

The day after the stunning victory against Belgium (3-2) in the semifinals of the League of Nations, Théo Hernandez and Antoine Griezmann attended a press conference. Hernandez, the victorious scorer, said in particular, according to remarks transcribed by RMC Sport:

The game

“We started the match well, the first 20 minutes, then we lowered the intensity. game. Everyone talked and we ate them in the second half. “

Doubts

“No, nobody doubted. Everyone knew the team that France has, the players who are there. There were good times, others not so good, but it’s football. We saw yesterday that we had an incredible group. “

Romelu Lukaku

“Everyone knows he’s tough. But I think he was there in the first 20 minutes and then he disappeared. There was Raphael next to Lucas, I was there too. We did our job. and we won this game. “

Antoine Griezmann then continued:

The 100th selection against Spain on Sunday

“Yes, this is the perfect match. It will be special. I am very proud and very happy. I hope it will end well with a cup and a party after the game.”

The speech at the break

“We settled two or three things tactically.” Piochy “(Paul Pogba) raised the tone. We had to go press high enough, be strong in the duels and that’s where the difference was compared to the first half. -time. Then with the ball we were more technically correct, we managed to find Karim and Kylian who made the difference. “

The relationship with Mbappé and Benzema

“We have to play more matches. After that, it’s up to me to find more. But I think yesterday we managed to play well together, to find each other. It’s up to us to put them in the best conditions. and yesterday they responded, whether it was Kylian or Karim. They were extraordinary, they did us a lot of good. Let them play the same game again on Sunday and I think there will be no problem. “





Mbappé’s discomfort after France – Switzerland

“I understand this feeling. We are lucky to have him, he is a top player who wants to win everything, in club, in selection or individually. We expect him to score four, five goals. ‘He is doing at his age, it’s already extraordinary. We ran into him a bit after the Euro but it was a bit unfair. You had to be there, want to shoot it, this penalty. it was not his fault that we were eliminated against Switzerland. It is up to us to put him in the best conditions, whether it is the journalists, us his team-mates or the supporters. We have an incredible chance of the have with us. You have to take advantage of him. I’m sure if we give him confidence and joy, there will be games like yesterday and he will win us games. “

Henry’s goalscoring record

“He is not very far but you have to put them, the 10 goals that remain. It’s close, but it’s not a goal that obsesses me. I spend games without shooting on goal, that shows how it is not an obsession. Ten goals is not a lot and a lot at the same time. We’re going to take it easy. “