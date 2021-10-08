“There are only 13 to 14% of people eligible to be vaccinated”, announces Alain Fischer

INTERVIEW – Guest of Elizabeth Martichoux on LCI, this Friday, October 8, Alain Fischer, the “Mr. Vaccine” of the government, detailed the audiences to target as a priority to take a new course in vaccination.

“There are only 13 to 14% of people eligible to be vaccinated”. On September 17, seventeen days after the deadline set by President Emmanuel Macron, the milestone of 50 million first-time vaccinated against Covid-19 was finally crossed. However, on French territory, the most fragile and isolated populations remain insufficiently vaccinated. “There is an essential effort to be made, an absolute priority, I think that this is the main objective of vaccination in France today: to reach vulnerable, fragile people who have not yet been vaccinated “, said Prof. Alain Fischer, president of the Vaccine Strategy Steering Committee, invited by Elizabeth Martichoux on LCI, this Friday, October 8.

If the 70-80 years old “are almost all vaccinated”, this is not the case for the upper age group, that of the over 80s. “Between 500,000 and 600,000 people” are not first-vaccinated, lamented the immunologist, either “just under 14% of this population”. “Door to door is done, but we can imagine that it takes a lot of time and a lot of energy to reach where it is necessary to go. It is not the same thing as to vaccinate all the shifts of hour in a vaccination center. This effort is bearing fruit, but not enough yet “, he admitted, adding that for “the most fragile of the fragile, the people who are furthest from the system, it becomes more and more difficult”, but that he “However, efforts must be continued with local actions”.

This triple effort is the number one priority– Alain Fischer, Chairman of the Vaccine Strategy Orientation Council

“Alongside these very old people, there are people with chronic diseases (…) towards whom we must continue efforts and finally, not to forget them, people in very precarious situations. This triple effort is, for me, the number 1 priority, because these are the people who are at high risk of serious illness and death “, continued Prof. Alain Fischer.

And for good reason: even if the indicators of the epidemic are improving day by day, the fourth wave is not “not quite finished”. “It is generally contained, as the number of new entrants to the hospital has decreased, but there are still almost 7,000 people hospitalized today. There are still people in the intensive care units, there are still people in intensive care. There are still new cases every day. In a limited number, but it cannot be said that things are completely under control. “ “You have to be careful, reasonable and vigilant as always”, urged the “Mr. Vaccine” of the government. “We cannot predict everything. We are entering a season where the weather is a little more favorable for the virus. The virus likes a temperature a little colder and more humid. The modelers tell us that this is a small risk factor. . The vaccine, while being magnificent, is not perfect. We must therefore remain vigilant. For the moment, I believe that it is reasonable to maintain the barrier gestures and the use of the health pass. allowed you to resume a much more normal life. “

