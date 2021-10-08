these ships that spy on France

INVESTIGATION – The French Navy is monitoring a hundred “vessels of interest” suspected, in particular, of scrutinizing our seabed.

A spy ship near the French coast? The Yantar never ceases to fuel fantasies. Qualified as an oceanographic intelligence-gathering vessel, this Russian vessel, suspected of carrying out espionage activities, was spotted in the Atlantic before crossing in the waters of the Channel in mid-September. Considering the profile of the ship, it was quickly “marked” by the teams of the maritime prefecture (Premar) of the Atlantic and by those of the English Channel.

“It is a recent ship, about ten years old, advances Igor Delanoë, deputy director of the Franco-Russian observatory in Moscow and specialist in the Russian navy. It belongs to the Main Directorate for Deep-Water Research (GUGI), a secret division of the Russian Defense Ministry. They are seasoned divers capable of reaching great depths. ” The ship would be equipped with mini-submersibles capable of descending to depths of 6,000 meters as well as a submersible capable of accommodating a crew.