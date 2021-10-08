This 70-inch Philips 4K smart TV is on sale for € 699!

Cdiscount is back with a tempting offer for a 70 “4K screen: the Philips 70PUS7555 / 12 smart TV with its 178 cm diagonal at only € 699. The moment to indulge yourself with technologies such as HDR10 + or Dolby Vision to immerse yourself completely in your films, series and video games.

With the 70PUS7555 model from Philips, 4K comes to your home in all its glory, and for only € 699. With its 178 cm diagonal and its 3840×2160 resolution, you will be able to fully enjoy all your digital content.

It is a Smart TV, so it works while connected to the Internet. But thanks to that you can find all your favorite streaming services: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney +, OCS, MyCanal, Salto, YouTube, Twitch, etc. You just have to go through the store to download all your apps and then enjoy them.

For image processing, you can count on HDR10, HDR10 +, HDR HLG and Dolby Vision. On the audio side, we are on a 2.0 TV with two speakers for a total power of 2 x 10 Watts RMS. As for Dolby, it is compatible with Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos.

The detailed connectivity of the Philips 70PUS7555

In terms of connectivity, behind the TV you find three HDMI ARC and HDCP 2.3 sockets. And as we have seen they can go up to 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 at 60 Hz. There are also two USB 2.0 ports of type A, two antenna sockets, an auxiliary port for a headphone and a port. digital optics. At this price and with this screen size, no 120 Hz of course: your games will therefore be in 4k 60 FPS.





In addition to all the streaming services, you can therefore very well connect an external HDD or a USB key to play your own video or music files, via the integrated player. Note that you will still need to provide enough space, because the Philips 70PUS7555 measures 158.1 cm wide and 89.4 cm high. And if it is not its 8.61 cm depth that clutters, its weight of 30.1 kg requires a fairly solid piece of furniture.

In short, for 699 € at Cdiscount you can enjoy a 4K TV with a diagonal of 70 “, which is more HDR compatible. And with a large number of apps to download to fully enjoy it and above all in the best possible conditions.

