this adored character of the series will have the right to his spin-off

After the success of the Disney + series WandaVision, Marvel Studios was working on the spin-off of one of the iconic characters in the mini-series.

Months later, still in people’s minds

First series from Marvel Studios on Disney +, WandaVision surprised audiences and gained popularity every week, to the point of being the most viewed series in the world by mid-February. At the Emmy, the series starring Scarlet Witch and Vision finally racked up 23 nominations.

Months after the end of its broadcast on Disney +, the show worn by Elisabeth Olsen is still talking about him, whether for its similarities with the series Loki, the integration of one of his characters in phase 4 of the MCU, or with regard to hidden details.

black comedy

Today, it’s new information that adds length to the show. According to Variety, the character of Agatha Harkness will be entitled to her spin-off. As a reminder, Agatha Harkness, played by actress Kathryn Hahn (who was not far from receiving an Emmy for best actress in a supporting role), appeared in the show under the name of Agnes, the ultra curious neighbor of the couple. She was ultimately revealed to be a powerful witch, with her true identity revealed in Episode 7.





According to the sources of Variety therefore, the spin-off of WandaVision with Kathryn Hahn in guest would be in development at Disney +. What’s more, Hahn would reprise the role in what is akin, according to the media, to a black comedy, very sarcastic. In the scenario, Disney would trust Jac schaeffer (creator of WandaVision), who would be the screenwriter and executive producer of the project.

to confirm

On the side of Marvel Studios or Kathryn Hahn, nothing has yet been confirmed, the two parties have not currently wished to respond to Variety’s requests. The next few months should nevertheless clarify the matter. It seems pretty well on board, because Variety has already proven the reliability of its sources in the past.

For your part, what do you think of this future spin-off?