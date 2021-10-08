More

    this cosmetic surgery operation which turned into a fiasco!

    Entertainment


    Last March, Laeticia Hallyday celebrated her 46th birthday. Although she is approaching fifty, the widow of Johnny Hallyday displays a toned silhouette and a radiant face on a daily basis. Some Internet users even go so far as to say that she looks much younger than when she met Johnny Hallyday in 1996.

    At the time, Laeticia Hallyday indeed had a rather childish face as well as red hair coarsely curled by a perm. Today, the mother prefers herself blonde with straight hair and a thin strand.


    A passage on the billiards?
    Over the years, Jade and Joy’s mom seems to have just changed the way she puts on makeup. After having abused eyebrow depilation, she did not hesitate to opt for a restructuring of the eyebrows to redraw her eyes. If she did not resort to cosmetic surgery, everything suggests that she did however try cosmetic medicine, certainly to fill her wrinkles around her eyes …

    While the trend is for fuller lips, Laeticia Hallyday prefers to bet on the natural after seeing that aesthetic medicine is not always synonymous with success. Indeed, a few years ago, it was she who advised Johnny to swell his lips, just before a concert tour in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, the intervention was a fiasco and the rocker literally had a hard time moving his lips. What to discourage his wife to try the adventure …

    Eleanor de la Fontaine


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleTebas claims to have proof that PSG is cheating …
    Next articleFury and Wilder deprived of face-to-face after having insulted each other

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC