this guaranteed investment which is twice as good is finally easier to obtain

It earns twice as much as the Livret A and also benefits from the State guarantee: it is the Livret d’pargne populaire. And the good news is, it’s now easier to have one. Explanations.

It has been the flagship investment since the start of the health crisis: the Livret A. Since March 2020, the collection of 55 million red books has exceeded 40 billion euros. It must be said that it has serious advantages: the money available at any time is guaranteed by the State and in addition it benefits from a tax exemption on interest paid. In a context of low interest rates, it reports 0.5% net. This is much more than bank savings accounts whose average gross remuneration has just fallen below the 0.1% mark! Only two booklets stand out with boosted remunerations like Distingo and Cashbee.

LEP better paid …

However, there is another product with characteristics similar to the Livret A, and a priori more interesting: the Livret d’pargne populaire (LEP). If the first benefits from a payment ceiling of 22,950 euros against 7,700 euros for the second, the latter benefits from a remuneration that is twice as high: 1% net! It is not the Prou, of course, but at a time when a 2% price increase is confirmed in 2021, driven by the surge in energy prices, LEP makes it possible to preserve more of its precautionary savings. Especially since its rate of remuneration could soon increase.

But not everyone can benefit from LEP. In fact, it was created in 1982 for smaller households to offer them better protection of their savings against inflation. To benefit from it, your tax income must not exceed a certain threshold: 20,007euros per year for a single person for example this year.

Reference tax income ceiling to obtain a LEP in 2021 Family quotient shares Metropolitan France Martinique, Guadeloupe, La Runion Guyana Mayotte First part 20017 23687 24763 37113 Increase for the first additional half share + 5344 + 5703 + 6871 + 10294 Increase for the following additional half units + 5387 + 5387 + 8070 Either for 2 tax shares (husband or civil partnership couple, single person with one child, single person with 2 children) 30705 34777 37021 55477

Today, 15 million households are eligible for LEP. But yet, he finds it difficult to seduce. Only 7million LEP were open at the end of 2020 according to the latest Regulated Savings Observatory published this summer. Last year, 1million LEP were closed and 700,000 were opened. Result, 13.3% of individuals have a LEP while 82% of French people have a Livret A.





… but underused

LEP therefore remains underutilized. Two reasons for this. Recently questioned by MoneyVox, Cyril Blesson, economist, partner of the firm Pair Conseil and editor of Savings notebooks, delivers the first: Banks do not have a commercial interest in distributing LEP. Affected clients have few assets. They are not, in the long run, very profitable clients for the bank. This does not encourage them to be proactive on this product. The other obstacle is the verification of the eligibility of individuals for LEP. Until now, every year, the banker had to ask the tax opinion of the beneficiaries in order to check that they are indeed authorized to have a LEP. Last year, for example, those concerned had until September 30 to provide it to their bank or face a LEP closure.

Despite the advantages offered, the number of LEPs continues to decrease almost every year. The obligation to prove his level of income not only opening the account but also each year of its detention probably contributes to its lack of success with the public concerned 頻, explained a report of the National Assembly last year.

A simpler procedure

Corn the deal has changed. A decree published in mid-March specifies that the bank is henceforth required to ensure by itself of the eligibility for LEP of its client by directly questioning the General Directorate of Public Finances (DGFiP) via a dedicated electronic channel respectful of protection of personal data. This concerns the annual verification but also requests to open LEP. In theory, therefore, there is no longer any need to send your income tax return to the bank this year. This one has besides until November 30 to control the eligibility of LEP holders for the year 2021.

The majority of banks are already using the API (computer connector editor’s note) in order to ensure the eligibility of customers for LEP, and then to ensure their follow-up. In 2022, the API will produce its full effects, simplifying the procedures for the customer and the bank. Operational adjustments are being finalized. Thus, this year again, in a minority of cases, the bank could be brought to ask despite all the tax opinion, explains the French banking federation MoneyVox. La Banque Postale, for example, tells us that the system is operational for customers already having a LEP and that by the end of the year this will also be the case for those wishing to open one. Similar story to Crdit Agricole for current LEP holders. On the other hand, the prior checking procedure for opening requires additional developments in the information system and will not be offered until the beginning of 2022.

This simplification of the procedure therefore seems to be on the right track, as the Minister of the Economy explains to us: as for the eligibility of the person (poor identification of the person, for example due to the names made up), it is estimated that more than 75% of people with a LEP are covered by the simplification measure as of this month of November; this rate should reach at least 90% in 2022.

Will this be enough to see the number of LEP openings frankly progress as the public authorities hope? It will also be up to the banks to play the game by ensuring its promotion. At La Banque Postale, we are already assured that the advisor discusses each meeting with his client, the advisability of subscribing to a LEP when the situation lends itself to it.