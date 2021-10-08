This iPhone is free!

A very interesting promotion is underway at SFR RED: for a flat rate of 15 € / month, you receive an iPhone 8 free of charge. We have done the math, the offer is clearly profitable.

SFR RED currently offers a very interesting “Red Deal”, which allows you to obtain for free a reconditioned iPhone 8 guaranteed for 2 years, worth € 180. To benefit from it, you must subscribe to a “100 Go” package currently at € 15 / month instead of € 20 / month. Rather generous, it integrates 100 GB of data in 4G, unlimited calls and SMS and 13 GB of data from the European Union and the overseas departments.

The only condition for taking advantage of the offer and receiving an iPhone 8 is to be ready to commit over 24 months. Over two years, that means you have to pay € 360. By removing the initial price of the iPhone 8 (180 €), we arrive at a total cost of 180 € over 24 months, or 7.5 euros per month. An excellent price for a good phone plan + an iPhone that still holds up well. Please note, the offer is valid until Monday, October 11.

Discover the iPhone 8 offered with a SFR RED package at 15 € / month





The iPhone 8 still has strong arguments

The iPhone 8 remains an excellent smartphone under iOS (you can install iOS 15 there), especially if you are looking for a small terminal. Released in 2017, it incorporates a 4.7-inch screen and weighs just 148 grams. Inside, there is still an Apple A11 chip, 64 GB of storage and a 12 megapixel photo sensor on the front.

It obviously can not compete with an iPhone 13 but will do perfectly well for simple use, with the excellent level of optimization of iOS. And, unlike recent iPhones, you benefit from a real jack to easily connect headphones or headphones. Finally, this iPhone 8 64 GB has an IP67 certification, which makes it resistant to water and dust.