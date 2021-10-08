“This is an open book of the history of water flows on this planet!”

The Perseverance rover, which arrived on Mars in February, delivered the first scientific results on Thursday confirming the interest in looking for traces of ancient life on its landing site, a crater that hosted a lake 3 billion years ago.

Seven months after the arrival on Martian soil of the Perseverance robot, French researchers detail their first observations in an article published on Thursday, October 7 in the journal Science. And they confirm it: there was indeed a lake, where the rover landed last February. Scientists named him Jezero. This huge crater was chosen to pose Perseverance because seen from above, researchers suspected that it was an ancient lake. The Rover’s camera, developed by Sylvestre Maurice, a planetologist in Toulouse, has refined their observations.

“As soon as we land, he says, we turn on our cameras, we turn on our lasers, we aim for a hill far away. And the spectacular image jumped out at us. We see the story of a lake that fills up via a delta, with a catastrophic flow that will come later. “

“This lake is a closed lake which is about 35 kilometers in diameter: it is very large, almost twice the area of ​​Lake Geneva.”

Sylvestre Maurice, planetologist to franceinfo

Unlike Lake Geneva, the water in the Jézéro crater disappeared more than three billion years ago. But sediments are a gold mine for planetologists.“We will be back on the road there very soon and go towards the delta, precisely, towards these boulders that we have seen, continues the planetologist. And we’re going to see things that are more magmatic, things that are more sedimentary. It really is an open book of the history of water flows on Mars! ”

Perseverance has already collected three samples of Martian rock. Scientists hope to be able to transport at least twenty of them to earth in ten years.