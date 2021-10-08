This is what Total’s future headquarters in La Défense, which will be the tallest tower in France, will look like

Work on the future tallest skyscraper in France has started in La Défense. And new images of the interior layout have been unveiled.

The Link construction site is taking a new turn at La Défense near Paris, with the construction of foundations and the installation of piles. Started in March 2020, the site first consisted of demolishing the old Gan buildings on the site. For a total cost of 1 billion euros, the project gives new impetus to office real estate with large collaborative spaces.

Two towers (one of 228 meters excluding “hat” and the other of 165 meters) will be linked together via 30 wide footbridges to challenge the skyline of La Défense by 2025. TotalEnergie’s new headquarters will peak at 242 meters high. This will make it the tallest tower in France, in front of the First tower in La Défense (231 m) and the Incity tower in Lyon (200 m). Another sizeable skyscraper is also under construction at La Défense: the Hekla tower, which is due to be completed in 2022. But it will be nearly 20 meters taller (220 m).

The Link will be able to accommodate up to 10,000 employees with spaces designed as very large platforms to promote communication between employees, as its architect Philippe Chiambaretta explains to BFM Business, while new images of the interior design of the building have just been unveiled.





Zero parking for cars

“We studied all the towers of La Défense, they are a maximum of 1,800 m2 (per floor, Editor’s note). That makes 150 people per floor and then we stack them. There we divided by making two wings of 1,500 m2 each, this which is 3,000 m2, and we have doubled that by a staircase which makes them duplex. And we have a tower which is a set of 500 people who work together on one level, “explains Philippe Chiambaretta.

In the tower, financed by Groupama Immobilier and built by Vinci, workstations will occupy a third of the 130,000 m2 of total surface area. The rest is shared with indoor gardens, terraces and lounges. Philippe Chiambaretta’s desire was to restore taste to workplaces after confinement. “The longer this pandemic has lasted, the more we want this collective energy and this collective intelligence, what makes the heart of a company is to work together”, judge Philippe Chiambaretta.

Another revolution: the building will have no parking for cars. Only bicycle garages are provided in the basements.