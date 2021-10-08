this new set inspired by this cult film is even more impressive than the Millennium Falcon and the Colosseum

If the author of these lines was a big supporter of Playmobil (forward the stories) in his youth, We must admit that the LEGOs have met with a much more phenomenal success, so much so that all the big licenses have had the right to their cinematographic or video game adaptations: Jurassic Park, Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter … all have been there. But basic toys also have a bright future ahead of them, and building enthusiasts always have plenty to do with this all-new LEGO set coming soon.

A cult film for a ship with a tragic fate

If someone yells at you “I am the master of the world !”, or that we are talking about the famous sinking of a cruise ship, you tell us? “Titanic”. Good game. well the ship that made you cry in the cottages following the dramatic outcome of the romance between Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) will soon have the right to its LEGO reproduction.

This replica of the RMS Titanic, which was wrecked during the night of April 14 to 15, 1912 in the Atlantic Ocean, Obviously, it won’t arrive ready-made in your hands, and you’ll have to jump into the water quickly if you want to make your own reproduction of the ship entirely. Because, as much to say it to you, you will have work for a while, which probably explains the 630 euros required to acquire the beast.

A faithful and titanic reproduction

Before you start, know that this LEGO set is quite simply the largest ever offered by the firm, with a total of 9,090 pieces, thus narrowly beating the record hitherto held by the LEGO Colosseum and its 9,036 pieces,! Finally, if we do not count this diorama inspired by the Lord of the Rings… With an aspect ratio of 1: 200 (1cm of the reproduction = 200cm of the real ship), this “miniature” Titanic will still measure 54 inches (over 1m30) once fully built, therefore allow space.





From this size and this number of parts therefore follows an obvious fact: this replica of the Titanic will be very, very detailed. If the final result is displayed on the box, the more curious who are not afraid of spoilers can also see what will be made of the interior of the liner. In addition to seeing that each floor will have the right to its own rooms, we also understand that the machinery has not been forgotten, since we can observe a smoking room and a boiler room in the hold. Enjoy it while building, you won’t be able to see it all after the job is done. The exterior will also be very detailed, and swimming pool, anchor or even tension lines will therefore be part of the game.

Delivered with a plaque bearing the name of the ship, it is thought to be exhibited later. So prefer to keep your reproduction of the Titanic away from any child, cat, iceberg or any other disturbing element, at the risk of a major nervous breakdown and the loss of weeks – even months – of work. The LEGO Titanic will be released on November 8 and will be available for pre-order a week earlier.