this photo that makes the temperature rise on Instagram

If Shakira is famous all over the world thanks to her music, the singer is also a real object of fantasies. The Colombian proves with her generous shapes and sporty line that you can cover the biggest magazines by barely measuring the meter 60 (she measures 1.57m). And Gérard Piqué’s companion has just been dubbed by one of the most famous characters in the world of fashion.

Friday, October 8, 2021, Donatella Versace, heir to the label founded by her brother Gianni, posted a snapshot of the Colombian on her Instagram account. “@shakira, la reina colombiana, luce increíble en Versace for the noviembre edition of Cosmopolitan US! ¡¡¡Te quiero, Shak !!! “ (translate: Colombian queen, you look amazing in Versace for the November edition of Cosmopolitan US. I love you Shak!), wrote the Italian caption of a photo where Shakira is taking a shower in a bathroom. bathroom which appears to be a sports locker room. For the shoot, the singer wears a tight turquoise blue dress matched with a pair of heeled sandals in the same tones. “Those hips don’t lie, Shakira !!! I love this very Versace look on you“, (” Those hips don’t lie, Shakira !!! I love this very Versace look on you “), added Donatella Versace, who winks at the famous Colombian title released in 2005.

Shakira, a real sex symbol of the 2000s

A publication liked hundreds of thousands of times and which confirms the singer’s sex symbol status. The latter regularly raises the temperature on social networks. The companion of footballer Gerard Piqué likes to bet on daring and exuberant outfits. During the summer of 2019, the one who shared the scene of the last Super Bowl with Jennifer Lopez, had already regaled her fans appearing in a fringed bikini, neon pink, on her Instagram account already.





