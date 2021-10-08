Three million euros of Nazi objects found in suspected pedophile in Brazil

A multitude of Nazi objects have been discovered in the home of a suspected pedophilia in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Rio de Janeiro police said on Wednesday they had found a multitude of Nazi objects and weapons with an estimated value of “2.5 to 3 million euros”. The police discovered this booty during the search of the home of a Brazilian, suspected of raping a 12-year-old boy and of abusing at least two other children in his condominium, located in the west of the city.

More than 1000 memories of the Third Reich have been found in Aylson Proenca Doyle Linhares, aged 58: uniforms, magazines, paintings, badges, flags and even medals. The images released by the police also show framed photos and busts of Hitler. Daggers, daggers and nine firearms, including a rifle and machine gun, as well as a large number of ammunition, were also seized, according to the Brazilian newspaper “Correio Braziliense”.





The objects found in the suspected pedophile. © RIO DE JANEIRO CIVIL POLICE / AFP

“A totally crazy psychopath”

“He is an intelligent man, who expresses himself well. But he is a negationist, a homophobe and a pedophile, and he declared that he was hunting homosexuals, ”told the commissioner in charge of the case to the British news agency Reuters. “I’m not a doctor, but I seem to be a totally insane psychopath,” continued Luis Armond.

“We could never have imagined that our neighbor, whom we had never seen, would do something so disgusting as that. It’s a quiet condominium, with good people and children playing in the streets, ”a neighbor told the newspaper.

Police are investigating the suspect’s links to far-right groups and trying to determine if he was active in the market for these items.