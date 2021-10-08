Top 14 – USAP: De la Fuente, Bachelier and Fernández entering Racing 92

The USAP staff unveiled the composition of the team that travels near Paris at Racing 92 this Saturday, October 9, 2021 (kick off at 3 p.m.) on behalf of the 6th day of Top 14.

Just as the choice had been made during the trip to Lyon, the USAP is moving its lines for this meeting in Paris La Défense Arena of Racing 92 (kick off this Saturday at 3 p.m.). Executives recovered from injuries won regular seats. In this case the Argentines Patricio Fernández and Jerónimo De la Fuente, who will therefore play again for the first time this season. Davit Kubriashvili, recovered from his convalescence, is in the extended group. As for Lucas Bachelier, he plays from the start.

In the young guard, Baptiste Plana returns from the kick-off for the first time. When Nafitalai Ma’afu and Nino Seguela are on the bench. For the latter, are his first minutes of play in the Top 14 looming?





Note the presence of Lucas Dubois at the back (the 5th designated for this position since the start of the season), the association of a new hinge with Fernández-Ecochard (because Sadek Deghmache was injured before the trip) , the first start of the season for Siua Halanukonuka, the first start in 11 of the season for Mathieu Acebes, and a first row (Lotrian-Roach-Halanukonuka) and a third row (Chateau-Lemalu-Bachelier) constituted as such for the first time.

The composition of the USAP: 15. Lucas Dubois, 14. Baptiste Plana, 13. Afusipa Taumoepeau, 12. Jerónimo De la Fuente, 11. Mathieu Acebes (c), 10. Patricio Fernández (o), 9. Tom Ecochard (m) – 7. Lucas Bachelier , 8. Genesis Mamea Lemalu, 6. Karl Chateau – 5. Tevita Cavubati, 4. Andreï Mahu – 3. Siua Halanukonuka, 2. Hugh Roach, 1. Sacha Lotrian.

Replacements: 16. Lucas Velarte, 17. Sami Mavinga, 18. Nafitalai Ma’afu, 19. Damien Chouly, 20. George Tilsley, 21. Matteo Rodor, 22. Nino Seguela, 23. Conor Carey.

The larger group: 24. Davit Kubriashvili, 25. Mike Tadjer.