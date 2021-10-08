Toshihiro Nagoshi and Daisuke Sato leave Sega, Yakuza 8 in development – news

Thank you very much for your continued support at Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio.

On a personal note, I would like to take this opportunity to let you know that I am leaving Sega to take another route. In the future, producer Yokoyama will take the helm of the studio, and producer Sakamoto and director Horii will become the main managers of the studio Ryu Ga Gotoku.

I have been involved in the development of Yakuza from the start and have been the head of the Ryu Ga Gotoku studio for nine years, so I feel a strong attachment to him. It’s sad to leave the place and the colleagues that I have shared so many ups and downs with, but Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has grown into a strong organization 10 years after its inception.





I think the studio has the power not only to continue the Yakuza series, but to continue that momentum even further. The talented studio staff are quite capable of accomplishing this, which is why I can confidently entrust the series to them.

I am very grateful to have been on a series that has been going on for 15 years, and I would like to express my gratitude to all the fans who have supported us, to the staff who have worked together to make the Yakuza series grow, and to all. those in the industry who have touched the Yakuza series in one way or another.

I can’t wait to see new titles and will continue to support Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, but this time as a fan.

Hope fans will continue to support the new Ryu Ga Gotoku studio. Again, thank you very much for your support over the years.