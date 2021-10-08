Toulouse. This large digital group will recruit 900 people on permanent contracts

Toulouse news See my news

The Capgemini group wants to recruit 900 employees in Toulouse. (© Photo Pixabay)

Capgemini is recruiting. And on a large scale! The company, a world leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology and engineering services, plans to recruit 900 employees on permanent contracts as well as 150 young people in work-study.

Digital professions

“Despite a complicated health context, Capgemini, thanks to the strength of its model, remains in a positive dynamic allowing it to reach its objectives and thus to continue its recruitment policy started last year”, indicates the company in a communicated.

The company recruits in digital jobs and several types of profiles are sought, here is the list:





business consultants

architects

data engineers

software developers

project managers

agile coach

cloud and cybersecurity engineers

Young people also popular

A call for applications which particularly targets young profiles. In addition to the 150 work-study positions to be filled, 40% of the 900 positions planned for Toulouse will be offered to young graduates from schools in the partner territory.

In Toulouse, the company already employs more than 6,000 people including 3,500 in IT, with clients in companies from air and space. In 2021, Capgemini has already recruited 600 people.

To view all the job offers and submit an application, visit the dedicated site.

