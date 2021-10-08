Towards a “Polexit”? Polish Constitutional Court rules against European law

On Thursday, the Polish Constitutional Court disavowed certain articles of the European treaty, reaffirming the primacy of national law. A decision that takes place against the backdrop of a standoff between Warsaw and Brussels. This Friday, on our set, Clément Beaune, Secretary of State for European Affairs, deplored the situation, citing a risk of leaving the EU for Poland “de facto“.

The highest Polish court ruled Thursday against the absolute supremacy of European community law, a historic decision that could threaten the funding by the European Union of Poland, or even its membership of the EU. The Court declared that certain articles of the Treaty on European Union were “incompatible” with the Polish Constitution and ordered the European institutions not to “act beyond the scope of their competence” by interfering with the Polish judicial system, which constitutes a major bone of contention with Brussels.

The European Commission is “concerned” by the decision of the Polish body, reacted the Commissioner Didier Reynders, declaring that the EU “will use all the tools” at its disposal to protect the primacy of European law which is “at the heart of the Union “.

Poland and the European Union disagree over judicial reforms introduced by the ruling nationalist conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, which Brussels says threaten democracy and the rule of law in that country.

Clément Beaune denounces a “serious” decision

“I hope not, but it is extremely serious, it is an eminently political subject which is part of a long list of provocations against the European Union”, commented this Friday on BFMTV-RMC Clément Beaune , Secretary of State for European Affairs.

“Poland is a sovereign state but when you join a club, you sign a contract, the treaty, ratified by referendum and what the Constitutional Court says is that its first articles did not take precedence over Polish rule, and its law. When you sign a contract with someone and you say: ‘My own rule that I define when I want and how I want is worth more than what I signed with you’ there is no more contract. It is therefore very serious, it is the risk of a de facto exit, “he said.

Conditions or “blackmail”

Polish government spokesperson Piotr Muller welcomed the court ruling, stressing that it confirmed “the primacy of constitutional law over other sources of law”. Last month, EU Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni warned that the Polish court case could have “consequences” for the disbursement of stimulus funds to Poland.





“The European Commission has said so. If there is no basic respect for the common rules of rights and freedoms of Europe, there cannot be a support plan for Poland, that is clear “, underlined Clément Beaune.

The European Union has not yet approved the 23 billion euros in grants and the 34 billion euros in cheap loans planned for this country. The Polish government called Paolo Gentiloni’s comments “blackmail”.

Since then, European officials have explained that the money could be disbursed next month, but that strict conditions would be imposed in return for respect for the rule of law. Last month, the European Commission asked the Court of Justice of the European Union to impose daily fines on Poland until it suspends judicial reforms.

Judicial reform in the crosshairs

The dispute with Brussels focused in particular on a new disciplinary system for judges which, according to the EU, seriously threatens the independence of the judiciary in Poland. But there are other bones of contention, including the appointment of judges and their transfer without their consent between different courts or divisions of the same court.

“Yes, it is an attack on the European Union. It is a constitutional tribunal made by hand of the Polish power in addition. (…) This government does not respect fundamental European values: the rights of women, of minorities , justice, and often the independence of the media “, for his part judged Clément Beaune.

Poland said reforms were necessary to eradicate corruption in the justice system and ignored an interim order from the European Union Court of Justice to suspend the application of this disciplinary system.

Polish leader denounces “Brussels dictatorship”

This conflict has raised fears that Poland will end up leaving the European Union, which could affect the stability of this community of states. Ryszard Terlecki, Deputy Speaker of Parliament, recently called for “drastic solutions” to the conflict between Poland and the EU.

“The British have shown that the dictatorship of the Brussels bureaucracy does not suit them. They turned around and left,” he said.

But the Poles are overwhelmingly enthusiastic about the European Union, more than 80% of them supporting membership of the EU which has granted their country billions of euros in subsidies and all its gains, thus stimulating its development since its accession in 2004.