Transfers: Newcastle, who have just been bought by a Saudi fund, want to recruit Antonio Conte as coach

Premier League
Rape complaint against Ronaldo in the USA: a judge recommends closing the case
4 HOURS AGO
The Gazzetta dello Sport added that the Italian coach would be the favorite of a shortlist including Frank Lampard, Eddie Howe, the former coach of Bournemouth, even Rafael Benitez, whose name had already been mentioned in 2020 when the talks for the takeover of Newcastle had started. On the Magpies bench since 2019, Steve Bruce may be living his last hours as Newcastle coach.
While big names could also land on the pitch this winter, Alan Shearer, legend of the club from the north of England, expressed his satisfaction on Twitter: “We can finally dare to hope“. To carry out its XXL ambitions, Newcastle would therefore have chosen the name of its conductor.
Impulsive and angry, has Conte burned himself? “Overnight, anything can happen with him”
Premier League
Newcastle new superpower? Premier League approves takeover by Saudi fund
17 HOURS AGO
Premier League
Newcastle set to be taken over by Saudi consortium
YESTERDAY At 9:04 AM