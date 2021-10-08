Transfers: Newcastle, who have just been bought by a Saudi fund, want to recruit Antonio Conte as coach

Three years after his departure from Chelsea, Antonio Conte soon to return to the Premier League? At the end of August, his name was mentioned on the side of Arsenal. But the 52-year-old Italian technician could instead head a little further north. According to information from La Gazzetta dello Sport, the former coach of Inter Milan, without a club since his departure last summer, would be ardently followed by Newcastle who would be preparing to send him an offer.

Currently nineteenth in the Premier League, the Magpies now have very high ambitions since the Premier League gave the green light on Thursday for their takeover by a Saudi fund. According to the English press, it would amount to some 352 million euros. What to meet the financial requirements of Antonio Conte, also crowned champion of England with the Blues in 2017.

The Gazzetta dello Sport added that the Italian coach would be the favorite of a shortlist including Frank Lampard, Eddie Howe, the former coach of Bournemouth, even Rafael Benitez, whose name had already been mentioned in 2020 when the talks for the takeover of Newcastle had started. On the Magpies bench since 2019, Steve Bruce may be living his last hours as Newcastle coach.

While big names could also land on the pitch this winter, Alan Shearer, legend of the club from the north of England, expressed his satisfaction on Twitter: “We can finally dare to hope“. To carry out its XXL ambitions, Newcastle would therefore have chosen the name of its conductor.

