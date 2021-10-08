Trilobites had compound eyes!

Almost 40 years ago, amateur paleontologist Wilhelm Stürmer explained that he detected numerous optical fibers in the eye of a trilobite. His interpretation was refuted and these structures were assimilated to gills. A new examination of the fossil and recent analytical techniques now prove that Wilhelm Stürmer was right.

the paleontologist amateur Wilhelm Stürmer (1917-1986) was head of the radiology of the society Siemens. His technical skills as well as his passion for fossils led him to buy a minibus and install a fuel machine there. X-rays in order to visit individuals and image the fossils of their collections. He crisscrossed Germany and generated x-rays of specimens including those of a trilobite belonging to Phacopina. Neural structures eyepieces that he observed in this specimen have been attributed to gills by his contemporaries, however, today tomography X-ray as well as synchrotron imaging have proven Wilhelm Stürmer right.

The trilobites are marine arthropods whose appearance dates back 523 million years and which disappeared during thePermian-Triassic mass extinction, 252 million years ago. This group of organisms was not the only one to succumb to this crisis after several million years of rule since the end of the Permian was responsible for the extinction of almost 90% of life on Earth.





The success of the existence of trilobites on Earth is measured in particular thanks to the multiple shapes, sizes and ornaments that have made their incredible diversity for more than 200 million years. Among the diversity of organs present in trilobites, the eyes have been the target of a study published in Scientific Reports.

A trilobite with a “super compound eye”

The fossil of a trilobite dating from 390 million years ago has just been examined and reveals an unprecedented structure of compound eyes. The compound eyes of most trilobites resemble those ofinsects and of shellfish current, they are composed of several lenses contiguous to each other and covered by a single membrane.

“ Under each of these lenses is a complete compound eye, which allows the formation of a “hyper compound eye”

The eyes of a trilobite of the Phacopina group, on the other hand, have fewer lenses, but these sometimes measure more than 2 mm and are separated from each other. In addition, under each of these lenses is a eye complete compound, which allows the formation of a “hyper compound eye”, comprising several tens or even hundreds of compound eyes in a single ocular system.

The structure of this eye is demonstrated for the first time in animals and attests to the presence of a complex nervous system around 400 million years ago. Indeed, each element composing the myriad eyes must require neural connections allowing the transfer and processing of visual information, which may include colors.

This “hyper eye” may have enabled the Phacopina to perceive subtle changes in brightness in dark environments in order to hunt one prey or, conversely, not to become the next one.