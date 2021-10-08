Tunisia – URGENT: The US State Department whistles the end of recess!



The American Embassy in Tunis has just published, on its facebook page, a statement signed by the spokesman of the US State Department, Ned Price, which expresses the deep concern raised in Washington by reports from Tunisia , reporting overruns in relation to freedom of the press and expression, with the use of military courts to hold trials of civilians.

The State Department adds that it is mandatory for the Tunisian state to respect its human rights commitments, as stipulated by the constitution and confirmed by Presidential Decree No. 117.





The State Department urges the Tunisian president, as well as the designated head of government to comply with the demands of the Tunisian people, in the sense of the establishment of a clear roadmap, with a view to a rapid return to the transparent democratic operation, including civil society and the various political currents!

