Turkish GP – FP2: Hamilton confirms, Verstappen in difficulty | F1only.fr

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton set the fastest time in the second free practice session of the Turkish Grand Prix in 1.23.804 (Soft).

The seven-time world champion is one tenth ahead of the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc (Tendres) and by four tenths the other Mercedes driven by Valtteri Bottas (Tendres).

Behind, Sergio Perez (+0.569), Lando Norris (+0.721), Fernando Alonso (+0.856), Esteban Ocon (+0.868), Pierre Gasly (+0.952) and Antonio Giovinazzi (+0.992) complete the top ten of this second Relatively calm free practice session during which no major incident is to be deplored.

Watch out for traffic!

the drivers will have to be careful not to overdo it by slowing down in the last sector this Saturday during qualifying, because we saw this Friday in free practice that the traffic can be dangerous on the Istanbul track.

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton came close to paying the price today when they pulled into the last sector at full speed and found themselves in traffic.





Difficulties for Verstappen

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen seemed in trouble this Friday in Istanbul. On several occasions, the Dutchman complained about the balance of his car in the turns and the on-board images broadcast by the FOM only confirmed his comments.

The Dutchman’s RB16B seemed to suffer from understeer since each time he steered his steering wheel the car pulled straight ahead. After spending long minutes in the garage trying to rectify this problem, Verstappen returned to the track on Medium tires to work on the long stints, which prevented us from knowing the real potential of Red Bull this Friday in Istanbul.

The next Turkish Grand Prix free practice session is scheduled for Saturday at 11:00 a.m. (Paris time) and will of course be watched live on F1only.fr.

Times table

