Twitch finally explains its security flaws, and the bank data leak

The streaming platform has long been aware of its lack of responsiveness with regard to the security of its data.

A few days ago, an unprecedented leak updated a large part of Twitch’s data. Salaries of influencers, secret project of the Amazon subsidiary, source code of the platform… In total, these are more than 125 GB of data which were disclosed by an anonymous leaker. While several international and French streamers quickly took to the floor to confirm the veracity of the leak, Twitch had so far been quite silent on the subject. For a few hours, however, tongues have been loosening.

Employees accuse Twitch of negligence

After the leak at the start of the week, several Twitch employees spoke out to denounce the company’s lack of responsiveness to its security breaches. Asked by The Verge, a source indicates that the subsidiary would have on several occasions chose not to disclose certain security issues, including when these made users more vulnerable to data theft. Other employees also accuse the firm of not responding to regular requests from employees in the face of poor management of moderation tools.





Twitch confirms the leak, and reassures

For its part, Twitch has finally decided to officially answer the questions of Internet users. Several hours after the battle, the firm ended up confirm the veracity of the leak, while indicating that she was still “Studying the impact of the latter”. However, Twitch was keen to reassure its audience. Depending on the streaming platform, no password or banking data would have been compromised in this week’s leak. “At this time, we have no indication that would confirm that the login credentials have been exposed. We are continuing to investigate. In addition, credit card numbers are not stored by Twitch, so they were not exposed ”.

So reassuring news for Internet users, who had been worried for a few days to see their connection and payment identifiers exposed to the light of day. After the leak was confirmed, Twitch also took the preventive decision to “Reset all flow keys”. However, a lot of information is still circulating, and if the second wave of data promised a few days ago by the leaker turns out to be correct, Twitch may well have a hard time getting its head out of the water. If in doubt, we still advise you to change your password.