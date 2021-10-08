Under the # MeTooThéâtre, hundreds of victims break the taboo

rob dobi via Getty Images # MeTootheâtre was launched on October 7, 2021 by Marie-Coquille-Chambel, herself a victim of rape by a comedian from the Comédie Française (illustrative image).

SEXUAL VIOLENCE – “We are no longer afraid. Death to the omerta. ” This is the message launched by Marie Coquille-Chambel on Twitter this Thursday, October 7, accompanied by the hashtag #Metootheatre, in reference to the movement for the liberation of the word of victims of violence and sexual assault. A few minutes earlier, the YouTuber theater critic told her story in a few words: “I was raped by an actor from the Comédie-Française during the first confinement, while I was uneasy. He is still a member of the Comédie-Française, even though the management is aware of a complaint filed. ”

Since then, support and testimonies similar to his have flocked to the social network. Almost 6,000 messages were posted in less than 24 hours. “He was my theater teacher, he had known me since I was 14, he was 42. His behavior changed the day I turned 18. I am sure of it, because he wanted to be protected by the law ”, shares for example Juliette Pierron. “During the Festival d’Avignon, a theater (director) who kisses me by force for long seconds while I try to push him away. He apologized a few minutes later: ‘sorry, I thought you were an actress,’ ”says journalist Rauma Nolhent.

Asked by Release, Marie Coquille-Chambel explains that it was the daily investigation of director Michel Didym, accused of harassment and sexual violence, which triggered the #Metootheatre movement. After the revelations of the newspaper, she joined the thirty artists who came together in order to break the taboo in the middle, but also to “launch a reflection to find solutions together and definitively change the theater as it is. currently knows him ”. The group, which does not yet have a name, has received the support of “Nous tous”, a collective created in the wake of #Metoo and which denounces gender-based and sexual violence, but also from Alice Coffin, elected from Paris very engaged in feminist struggles.

