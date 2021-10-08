Unemployment, recovery, growth: all the lights are green, but …

the essential

The unemployment rate should fall sharply in the fall, to 7.6% in the third quarter, according to forecasts from INSEE published on Wednesday, which estimates that GDP should return to its previous level. – crisis by the end of the year. But if the government can rejoice in these green lights, there are still concerns.



Nineteen months after the start of the Covid-19 epidemic in France which will have impacted the country’s economy like never before, the indicators are turning green one after the other. Unemployment rate, growth, purchasing power: the figures bring back a smile even if we must remain cautious because there remain both unknowns about the global economic development and French weaknesses that will have to be corrected.

The unemployment rate at the lowest since… 2008!

Last good news to date: that concerning the unemployment rate. In an economic report published Wednesday, the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (Insee) underlines that “the strong rebound in employment in the middle of the year would result in a fall in unemployment, which would drop from 8% on average in the second quarter to 7.6% in the third and fourth quarters ”.

France’s economic indicators



The unemployment rate would thus be “almost one point lower than two years earlier”, before the Covid-19 crisis (8.5% in the 3rd quarter of 2019), notes INSEE. In its previous economic report in July, the Institute predicted a virtual stability of the unemployment rate, at 8.2% at the end of 2021, after 8.1% at the start of the year. In its note, the Institute underlines that “the shock wave” linked to the Covid-19 health crisis was “very dampened with regard to the labor market”, salaried employment having exceeded its previous level. -crisis from the second quarter of 2021.





“The pace of creations should slow down somewhat by the end of the year, but in total, around 500,000 net creations of salaried jobs would follow the 300,000 net destructions recorded in 2020,” underlines INSEE. Olivier Simon, head of the Conjunctural Synthesis division noted during the press conference that the growth in employment was “mainly driven by the commercial tertiary sector (restaurants, shops, leisure, etc.)”, strongly affected by health restrictions.

2.3% price increase

At the same time, economic activity should return overall – but without exceeding it unlike employment – to its pre-crisis level by the end of the year, continues INSEE, which maintains its growth forecast for 2021 unchanged at 6.25% (after – 8% in 2020).

As for inflation, which worries more and more households and the government six months before the presidential election, it should remain “a little above 2% until December”, mainly due to the rise in prices. energy, according to INSEE. The rise in prices “would reach 2.3% in October and then decline slightly (2.1% expected in December), under the conventional assumption of an oil price set at $ 75 per barrel of Brent and stability of prices. other raw material courses, ”adds the Institute.

Finally, with regard to household consumption, INSEE estimates that it should “just return, at the end of the year, to its level of two years previously”, with + 4% in the third quarter and then + 1.5% in the fourth. , i.e. an annual change of 4.1% in 2021, after a drop of 7.2% in 2020.

The issue of purchasing power

These good figures have been added to those concerning the purchasing power of the French, a key issue for the executive at a time when the rise in energy prices weighs on the household budget, and one of the subjects who will make the presidential campaign to come.

The figure that the government puts forward in a document annexed to the draft budget for 2022 published on Monday shows an increase in overall disposable income of 8% in five years, an increase well above the previous five years. But the devil being in the details, the evolution in the deciles can be much more nuanced.

Several studies of economic institutions, such as the OFCE and the Institute of Public Policies (IPP), have shown that wealthy households have benefited more from the fiscal and social measures implemented between 2017 and 2019. 56% of French people believe that they are final that their purchasing power has fallen since the arrival of Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, according to an OpinionWay survey.

And Tuesday, more than 160,000 people demonstrated across France in nearly 200 rallies, according to the CGT (85,400 according to the Ministry of the Interior) to put social issues at the heart of the debate, in particular that of increases in wages.